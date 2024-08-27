DOWN Performs "The Seed" In New Orleans; Multi-Cam Video Posted

New Orleans supergroup, Down, were recently forced to postpone their special one-off performance, their first live show in close to two years, scheduled for Thursday, June 20 at Inn Of The Mountain Gods Resort And Casino in Mescalero, New Mexico.

In the wake of the show postponement, Down announced two pop-up shows in Louisiana, on June 20 in New Orleans, and June 21 in Baton Rouge.

Mike Holderbeast has uploaded multi-camera video of Down performing "The Seed", from their 2002 album Down II: A Bustle In Your Hedgerow, at the above-mentioned New Orleans pop-up show.

The video was shot by Steven W. Richardson, Emily Blanke and Metal Dave Gonzalez. Audio recorded and mastered by Steven W. Richardson. Edited and produced by Mike Holderbeast.