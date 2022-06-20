DOWN - Pro-Shot Video Of Entire Hellfest 2022 Show Streaming

On June 19th, Down performed at Hellfest 2022 in Val de Moine, Clisson, France. Pro-shot video of the band's entire set can be viewed below courtesy of ARTE Concert.

The setlist was as follows:

"Lysergik Funeral Procession"

"Hail the Leaf"

"Lifer"

"The Seed"

"Ghosts Along the Mississippi"

"Losing All"

"Pillars of Eternity"

"Swan Song"

"Eyes of the South"

"Stone the Crow"

"Bury Me In Smoke"

(Photo - Tomoko Inoue)