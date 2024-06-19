DOWN's New Mexico Concert Postponed Due To Ongoing Wildfires

New Orleans supergroup Down - comprised of vocalist Philip H. Anselmo (Pantera), guitarists Pepper Keenan (Corrosion Of Conformity) and Kirk Windstein (Crowbar), drummer Jimmy Bower (Eyehategod) and bassist Pat Bruders (Goatwhore) - have been forced to postpone their special one-off performance, their first live show in close to two years, scheduled for Thursday (June 20) at Inn Of The Mountain Gods Resort And Casino in Mescalero, New Mexico.

A message from Inn Of The Mountain Gods states: "Dear valued guests, we wanted to inform you that due to ongoing wildfires in the Mescalero and Ruidoso areas, the June 20-22 concerts at Inn of the Mountain Gods have been rescheduled. The safety and well-being of our guests, staff, and the surrounding community are our top priorities.

"We understand that this may cause inconvenience and we sincerely apologize for any changes to your plans. Our primary concern is ensuring the safety of everyone involved. We encourage all guests and the local community to be cautious during this time.

Inn of the Mountain Gods remains open and we have set up temporary shelter in the convention center for those who have been evacuated. Donations are welcome and can be dropped off at the convention center.

"For the latest updates on our status, please visit our website at InnoftheMountainGods.com.

"Thank you for your understanding and cooperation during this challenging time. We are committed to supporting our neighbors and providing assistance to those affected by the fires."

Down posted: "The entirety of the DOWN camp wish for the safety of everyone in the Mescalero Apache reservation, Ruidoso, and surrounding areas. Everyone in DOWN & Inn of the Mountain Gods is in agreement that we will reschedule the show ASAP. Sending best of vibes, hope, & love to everyone affected."

(Photo - Danin Drahos)