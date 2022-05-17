DOWN To Kick Off Spring Mini-Tour This Week; European Festival Appearances Draw Near

Down, featuring frontman Philip H. Anselmo, guitarists Kirk Windstein and Pepper Keenan, bassist Pat Bruders, and drummer Jimmy Bower, will return to the stage for a trio of live dates beginning this Thursday, May 19 at the Welcome To Rockville festival in Daytona Beach, Florida.

From there the band will play shows in Atlanta and Dallas before reconvening in June for three European festival appearances: Copenhell, Graspop Metal Meeting, and Hellfest. In September, Down will take the stage at Blue Ridge Rock Festival in Alton, Virginia with additional performances to be announced in the months to come.

Comments Anselmo, “It’s gonna be good to be out playing shows with the Down boys again!”

Tour dates:

May

19 - Daytona Beach, FL - Welcome To Rockville

20 - Atlanta, GA - Buckhead Theatre

22 - Dallas, TX - Amplified Live

June

16 - Copenhagen, Denmark - Copenhell

18 - Dessel, Belgium - Graspop Metal Meeting

19 - Clisson, France - Hellfest

September

9 - Alton, VA - Blue Ridge Rock Festival

(Photo - Tomoko Inoue)