DOWN To Play NOLA Town Throwdown At The Fillmore In New Orleans Tonight; In-Person And Virtual Tickets Available

Tonight, Friday the 13th, long-running heavy metal supergroup Down, featuring vocalist Philip H. Anselmo, guitarists Pepper Keenan and Kirk Windstein, drummer Jimmy Bower, and bassist Pat Bruders, will return to the stage for a very special in-person live and virtual experience.

The fittingly titled NOLA Town Throwdown will take place at the Fillmore in New Orleans, Louisiana. Fans can attend the show in person while those who can’t make it, can still catch it in real time from the comfort of their living room! Support will be provided by special guest comedian Dave Hill.

The show starts at 7:30 PM, ET / 4:30 PM, PT. Tickets for the live event at The Fillmore are available through Livenation.com. Tickets for the livestream (with replays through August 17) are available at down-nola.com.

On Sunday, August 22, Down will headline the main stage of this year’s edition of Psycho Las Vegas. The band will be performing their 1995-released, now classic debut, NOLA, in its entirety. Additionally, Bruce Lamont (Yakuza, Corrections House, Brain Tentacles, etc.) will be hosting an official live interview with Anselmo the evening before at the Rhythm & Riffs Lounge.

(Photo - Danin Drahos)