DOWNES BRAIDE ASSOCIATION Feat. GEOFF DOWNES And CHRIS BRAIDE Release "Look What You Do" Lyric Video; Celestial Songs Album Available Now

Downes Braide Association (DBA) have released their new album, Celestial Songs. A lyric video for the song, "Look What You Do", can be found below.

Celestial Songs is the fifth DBA studio collaboration for Geoff Downes (keyboards) and multi award-winning songwriter Chris Braide (vocals). The album is released in three formats: CD, 2LP and Box Set.

“I am super excited about the release of our new album,” said Geoff Downes. “Chris and I worked really hard to create something that was special to both of us, and the result – Celestial Songs. We are certain that if you liked our previous albums, then you are going to love this one. Please sit back, listen and enjoy the DBA journey. All best, Geoff."

Chris Braide adds, “It took a few years to make this new DBA album, through the various trials and tribulations of life, and Geoff and I are excited to finally share it with the world. It’s tempting to say that we think it’s our best album yet, but we will let the listener decide. Hope you enjoy the journey.”

You can order all formats of Celestial Songs via the links below:

- CD

- 2LP

- Box Set

Celestial Songs tracklisting:

"Look What You Do"

"Clear Light"

"Keep On Moving"

"Darker Side Of Fame"

"Hey Kid"

"Will To Power"

"Heart Shaped Hole"

"Dear Petra"

"On The Run"

"Goodbye To You (Sister Shame)"

"Beyond The Stars"

"Look What You Do" lyric video:

“Keep On Moving” video:

"Clear Light" lyric video:

- All tracks written by Chris Braide and Geoff Downes except “Keep On Moving” (Chris Braide/Francis Dunnery/ Geoff Downes) and “Goodbye To You (Sister Shame)” (Chris Braide/Andy Partridge/Geoff Downes)

- Produced by Chris Braide and Geoff Downes

About Downes Braide Association:

Downes Braide Association was formed as a studio-based project by Geoff Downes and Chris Braide and has previously produced four studio albums: Pictures Of You (2012), Suburban Ghosts (2015), Skyscraper Souls (2017) and Halcyon Hymns (2021) and a live album Live In England (2019). The project draws on Downes’ and Braide’s rich musical heritage to create a delightfully accessible brand of progressive rock.

Keyboard wizard Geoff Downes was thrust into the limelight with the worldwide success of Video Killed The Radio Star in 1979. The single topped the charts in 16 countries for The Buggles duo of Geoff and Trevor Horn (vocals, bass guitar). They briefly joined prog legends YES before Downes became a founder member of the supergroup Asia with YES guitarist Steve Howe, ELP drummer Carl Palmer and the late John Wetton (vocals, bass guitar).

The Wetton-Downes composition “Heat Of The Moment” became a world-wide hit in 1982 heralding many years of success for Asia with their FM radio-friendly brand of rock. Downes later rejoined YES in 2011 and remains with the band alongside Steve Howe.

British singer-songwriter-pianist Chris Braide has recently returned to UK shores after many years based in California. He enjoys enormous success writing and producing music for film scores, advertising campaigns and working closely with artists including Sia, Lana Del Rey, Christina Aguilera, Beyonce, Paloma Faith, Britney Spears and Marc Almond.

An Ivor Novello award-winner and Grammy-nominated, Braide has recently won a BMI Pop Award in Los Angeles for co-writing Sia’s Unstoppable, her eighth US Top 40 hit after making a surprise, and long, rise to the top having been released in 2016, becoming the biggest selling single in the USA.

(Photo - DBA)