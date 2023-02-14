DOWNFALL OF GAIA Announce European Tour Dates; "Bodies As Driftwood" Drum Playthrough Video Released

Germany's Downfall Of Gaia will return to the stage this April on a short run of European live dates celebrating the release of their upcoming sixth studio album, Silhouettes Of Disgust. The tour kicks off on April 11 in Munich, Germany and runs through April 23 in Berlin. Silhouettes Of Disgust will see its official unveiling on March 17 via Metal Blade Records.

Comments vocalist/guitarist Dominik Goncalves dos Reis: "We are excited to be back on tour in April to present our new album, Silhouettes Of Disgust! We haven't been on the road for three years, so this should be an exciting thing for all of us!"

The band will be joined by Implore and Deathrite on select shows. See all confirmed dates below.

Tour dates:

April (with Implore)

11 - Backstage - Munich, Germany

12 - Jugendhaus - West Stuttgart, Germany

13 - Bandhaus - Leipzig, Germany

14 - Underdogs - Prague, Czech Republic

15 - TBA

April (with Deathrite)

19 - Pul - Uden, Netherlands

20 - Rockpalast - Bochum, Germany

21 - Bastard Club - Osnabrück, Germany

22 - Headcrash - Hamburg, Germany

23 - Cassiopeia - Berlin, Germany

With Silhouettes Of Disgust, Downfall Of Gaia progresses in part by looking backwards and returning to familiar territory. The result is best described as a textured, dynamic blend of crust punk and post-black metal with a lot of atmospheric elements, taking everything that ever made the band compelling and pushing it in new and gripping directions.

In advance of the record's release, today the band presents a drum-playthrough for "Bodies As Driftwood", the most recent single from Silhouettes Of Disgust.

Offers drummer Michael Kadnar, "I had a blast recording and doing a video for 'Bodies As Driftwood.' It's definitely one of my favorite songs from the album and the drum parts are a little different than some of my previous work. It was a lot of fun writing something unique for this and I am really looking forward to finally playing it live in April."

Silhouettes Of Disgust will be released on CD, LP, and digitally. Find pre-orders here.

Silhouettes Of Disgust tracklisting:

"Existence of Awe"

"The Whir Of Flies"

"While Bloodsprings Become Rivers"

"Bodies As Driftwood"

"Eyes To Burning Skies"

"Final Vows"

"Unredeemable"

"Optograms Of Disgust"

"Bodies As Driftwood" video:

Lineup:

Dominik Goncalves dos Reis - vocals, guitars

Peter Wolff - guitars, vocals

Anton Lisovoj - bass, vocals

Michael Kadnar - drums

(Photo - David Stöcklin)