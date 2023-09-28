DOWNFALL OF GAIA Announce European Tour Dates With NAXEN

Downfall Of Gaia have announced the Silhouettes Of Disgust Tour 2023, with special guests Naxen.

Comments Downfall Of Gaia: "Pleased to announce our upcoming tour for October/November 2023! This time we will be joined by Naxen, so stop by if you are in the area!"

Dates:

October

27 - Essen, Germany - Don't Panic

28 - Maastricht, Netherlands - Samhain Festival

29 - Karlsruhe, Germany - P8

30 - Basel, Switzerland - Hirscheneck

31 - Zürich, Switzerland - Ebrietas

November

1 - TBA

2 - Mainz, Germany - Schon Schön

4 - Manchester, UK - Damnation Festival *

5 - Metz, France - La Chaouée *

6 - Köln, Germany - Helios 37 *

* Downfall of Gaia only

Get tickets here.

Progressing in part by looking backwards and returning to familiar territory, Downfall Of Gaia's Silhouettes Of Disgust delivers a dynamic and textured blend of crust punk and post-black metal doused in atmospheric elements, taking everything that ever made the band compelling and pushing it in new and gripping directions.

The record includes the return of guitarist Peter Wolff, who left the band in 2015 to focus on family and other pursuits. They've also expanded their sonic palette with the addition of synths for the first time, and female vocals courtesy of Lulu Black, who collaborates with drummer Michael Kadnar in industrial/gothic project This Is Oblivion.

Silhouettes Of Disgust reached #68 in the Official German album charts and is out CD, LP, and digitally. Stream the album, check out the videos and order your copies here.

Lineup:

Dominik Goncalves dos Reis - vocals, guitars

Peter Wolff - guitars, vocals

Anton Lisovoj - bass, vocals

Michael Kadnar - drums

(Photo - David Stöcklin)