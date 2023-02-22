DOWNFALL OF GAIA – New Single “Existence Of Awe” Streaming

Downfall Of Gaia has released their latest single, “Existence Of Awe.” The pummeling new psalm comes by way of the band’s sixth studio album, Silhouettes Of Disgust, scheduled to drop on March 17 via Metal Blade Records.

Wanting to keep things short, simple, and a bit more confrontational, the record does not feature the eight- to ten-minute epics of the band’s more recent releases and is indeed punchier, with a lot of classic d-beat drumming driving the action, as on the surging “Unredeemable” and opener/latest single, “Existence Of Awe.”

Elaborates vocalist/guitarist Dominik Goncalves dos Reis, " ‘Existence Of Awe’ is a song about those inner demons and ghostly companions that many in this day and age are at the mercy of and have to fight against in whatever form. A condition that one often carries around unnoticed on the outside, which is not immediately visible to many, and that one must somehow learn to live with…"

Downfall Of Gaia will return to the stage this April on a short run of European live dates celebrating the release of their upcoming sixth studio album, Silhouettes Of Disgust. The tour kicks off on April 11 in Munich, Germany and runs through April 23 in Berlin. Silhouettes Of Disgust will see its official unveiling on March 17 via Metal Blade Records.

Comments vocalist/guitarist Dominik Goncalves dos Reis: "We are excited to be back on tour in April to present our new album, Silhouettes Of Disgust! We haven't been on the road for three years, so this should be an exciting thing for all of us!"

The band will be joined by Implore and Deathrite on select shows. See all confirmed dates below.

Tour dates:

April (with Implore)

11 - Backstage - Munich, Germany

12 - Jugendhaus - West Stuttgart, Germany

13 - Bandhaus - Leipzig, Germany

14 - Underdogs - Prague, Czech Republic

15 - TBA

April (with Deathrite)

19 - Pul - Uden, Netherlands

20 - Rockpalast - Bochum, Germany

21 - Bastard Club - Osnabrück, Germany

22 - Headcrash - Hamburg, Germany

23 - Cassiopeia - Berlin, Germany

With Silhouettes Of Disgust, Downfall Of Gaia progresses in part by looking backwards and returning to familiar territory. The result is best described as a textured, dynamic blend of crust punk and post-black metal with a lot of atmospheric elements, taking everything that ever made the band compelling and pushing it in new and gripping directions.

Silhouettes Of Disgust will be released on CD, LP, and digitally. Find pre-orders here.

Silhouettes Of Disgust tracklisting:

"Existence of Awe"

"The Whir Of Flies"

"While Bloodsprings Become Rivers"

"Bodies As Driftwood"

"Eyes To Burning Skies"

"Final Vows"

"Unredeemable"

"Optograms Of Disgust"

"Existence Of Awe" visualizer:

"Bodies As Driftwood" video:

Lineup:

Dominik Goncalves dos Reis - vocals, guitars

Peter Wolff - guitars, vocals

Anton Lisovoj - bass, vocals

Michael Kadnar - drums

(Photo - David Stöcklin)