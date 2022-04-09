DOYLE Talks Making New Music - "You're Not Going To Get Our Stuff Unless You Buy It On Patreon"

In a new feature by music writer Joel Gausten, legendary Misfits guitarist Doyle Wolfgang Von Frankenstein discusses a variety of topics, including his plans to cease releasing traditional albums with his solo band, Doyle, as a way to combat music streaming. An excerpt from the feature appears below:

When not hitting the stage or his weights, Doyle (joined in his band by singer Alex Story, bassist Brandon “Izzy” Strate and drummer Wade Murff) is prepping his first music since 2017’s Doyle II: As We Die. Twenty-five new songs are currently in the works, but the listening public will have to put up or shut up if they want to hear them.

“I think we’re going to do a Patreon and just put out singles,” he reveals. “We’ll do an album after we put out like maybe 10 (songs), and put two more on and put it out, but you’re not going to get our stuff (unless) you buy it on Patreon. I’ve had enough of this streaming bullshit. We don’t make any money with streaming – like, nothing.”

At a time when fewer music sales means less gas in the tank to make the next gig, Doyle sees crowdsourcing platforms as the way to go.

“Patreon is a good idea because, number one, you’re gonna get paid for it. Number two, you can just keep touring while you’re putting the singles out because you have a new song out, you know? And if you don’t join the Patreon, you don’t fucking hear it. So, there you go.”

In the clip below, Guitar World tech editor, Paul Riario, talks with the legendary Misfits guitarist Doyle about his new Dean Annihilator signature guitar, the axe's eye-catching aesthetics, the origins behind its design, and its personal features.

Citing his passion for DC Comics’ Batman as the main inspiration for the body’s wacky design – as well as his veganism for the stone bat inlays – Doyle explains the guitar’s second most notable feature: the side inlays. As opposed to having regular white or Luminlay dot inlays, the horror metal maestro opted for something a bit more visual: literal fingerboard markers that highlight the actual notes of the frets.

“It’s fucking genius,” Doyle said of the appointment. “You don’t have to think. When you’re playing a show and it’s just a little white dot there that says nothing on it? It’s genius.”