DR. DEAD On The Creation Of Zombie Rockers DOMINUM - "When You Do Something From Scratch You Have A Lot Of Freedom, Which Is A Good Thing"

In the clip below, Finland's Chaoszine interview Dominum vocalist Dr. Dead about the band's upcoming debut album, Hey Living People.

Dr. Dead (Felix Heldt) on the birth of Dominum

"I work as a producer, and I was in the studio with some pirates that you might know, and I was thinking 'Okay, there's a proper pirate band now. Cool.' There are some werewolves. Cool. There are plenty of Vikings, which is cool, but there are no zombies. I was watching The Walking Dead at the time - everyone likes zombies - and I was thinking, why is there no zombie band? Everyone likes The Walking Dead. At this point we started experimenting, writing songs, and I can tell you it was such a crazy process. It went through so many stages; it started in German, and musically we played around. The things you do have to be authentic, that's the most important thing. That was very important to me from the beginning. Everything has to be authentic, it has to be our thing. And when you do something from scratch you have a lot of freedom, which is a good thing but also a tricky thing."

Dominum recently unveiled the title track from their debut album, Hey Living People, which was released on December 29 via Napalm Records. The emerging power metal band has gained plenty of momentum with their previous singles, and are ready to conquer the power metal scene with their fantastic storytelling, genius songwriting and keen musicianship.

“Hey Living People” is a catchy future hit, perfect for both rock radio and huge festival stages. The new single arrives with a high-quality music video by 360 Grad Design. Dominum is currently on tour with Equilibrium and Die Apokalyptischen Reiter, and the rising band will also bring their theatrical show to many important festivals next summer. In April and May 2024, Dominum will join Feuerschwanz on their German tour with Orden Ogan. Check out the new music video out below and secure your copy of the upcoming album prior to its release.

Dr. Dead on "Hey Living People": "So here we stand. You've lived your ordinary lives, had your time to prepare for what's happening right now. 'Hey Living People' is unleashed – my statement to those who still haven't understood it yet. Brace yourselves. They're coming. For you. Now. Yours, Dr. Dead"

Led by songwriter and producer Felix Heldt (Feuerschwanz, Visions Of Atlantis and more) on vocals in the character of Dr. Dead, the band takes the living into the world of the undead - telling stories of zombies, survival and insatiable hunger for more, creating their own intense and captivating reality.

Fantastic storytelling, genius songwriting and a high level of musicianship are the core of Dominum, which is evident on their 13-track first offering that combines the energy of metal with the drama and narration of horror movies. Massive power metal track “Danger Danger” convinces with its skillful instrumentation and storyline through bombastic vocals. Title track “Hey Living People” is a catchy future hit song, fit for both rock radio and huge festival stages. Dominum’s first standalone single, “Patient Zero”, features a high-quality music video by 360 Grad Design (Rammstein, Peter Maffay, Within Temptation & many more) that resembles a horror movie. Featuring sharp solos and singalong choruses on tracks like “Cannibal Corpses” and “Better Shoot Yourself”, and playful lyrics on songs like “We All Taste The Same”, Hey Living People is sure to entertain. On top of their original songs, Dominum also serves up epic “zombie metal versions” of three well-known tracks: legendary mid-80s hit “You Spin me Round (Like a Record)” originally by Dead Or Alive, Billie Eilish’s “Bad Guy” and Australian rock band Midnight Oil’s “Beds are Burning”.

Hey Living People is produced by bandleader and main songwriter Felix Heldt and recorded in collaboration with Jacob Hansen (Amaranthe, Arch Enemy, Katatonia, Delain, Evergrey among other significant metal bands), who also mixed and mastered the album. Dominum has already been booked for many big festivals for summer 2024 without even having released a single song. They will also bring their characters into the world of the living this autumn on their German tour dates with Equilibrium and Die Apokalyptischen Reiter, unleashing their epic metal show that could not be more alive. Join the Living Dead Squad and become part of the most up-and-coming force in theatrical power metal.

Hey Living People will be available in the following formats:

- Limited Jewelcase + O-Card

- 1 LP Gatefold Transparent Vinyl

- Deluxe 1 LP Gatefold Transparent Vinyl incl Signed Autograph Card (A6) + Ballpoint Pen “Antidote” + A4 Calendar 2024 + Cotton Bag "We All Taste The Same" - only available in Napalm Records webstore (strictly limited to 100 issues worldwide)

- Limited Jewelcase + O-Card incl Signed Autograph Card (A6) + Ballpoint Pen “Antidote” + A4 Calendar 2024 + Cotton Bag "We All Taste The Same" + Shirt “Patient Zero” - only available in Napalm Records webstore (strictly limited to 100 issues worldwide)

- Digital Album

Pre-order here.

Hey Living People tracklisting:

"Immortalis Dominum"

"Danger Danger"

"Hey Living People"

"Cannibal Corpses"

"Patient Zero"

"We All Taste The Same"

"Frankenstein"

"You Spin Me Round (Like A Record)"

"Better Shoot Yourself"

"Half Alive"

"The Chosen Ones"

"Bad Guy"

"Beds Are Burning"

"Cannibal Corpses" video:

"Immortalis Dominum" video:

"Danger Danger" video:





Dominum are:

Dr. Dead - Vocals

Patient Zero - Bass

Victor - Drums

Tommy - Guitars

(Photo - 360 Grad Design)