DRACONICON Announce Pestilence Album; “Heresy” Single Streaming

Inner Wound Recordings have announced the signing of the Italian power metal band Draconicon to the label. Their sophomore album Pestilence will be released on CD, limited vinyl editions and digital on November 17.

"Heresy", the first single from the album is a dark and epic uptempo power metal track full of energy and emotion.

The Draconicon debut album Dark Side Of Magic was released via Beyond the Storm in 2021 and it was the first act of Draconicon, an introduction to their world.

Since the release of the debut album, Draconicon have played many shows and festivals around Italy, appearing on stage together with great bands like Rhapsody of Fire, Feuerschwanz, Haggard, Wind Rose and Nanowar of Steel.

In spring 2023, the band signed with the Swedish label Inner Wound Recordings and now here they are with their sophomore album Pestilence. The album is the next chapter of the story, a glimpse of the sickest side within each and one of us. Mental instability, pain and sadness are the main themes of the lyrics, deeply influenced by the recent pandemic times.

In this chapter, the sound of Draconicon meets the chaos of Francesco Ferrini from Fleshgod Apocalypse, who wrote all the orchestral arrangements of the album, allowing the band to make a new step in its growth, darker than ever.

The album was mixed and mastered by Marco Mastrobuono (Hour of Penance, Fleshgod Apocalypse, Shores of Null) and Alessandro Mammola and the artwork was created by Dan Goldsworthy (Alestorm, Gloryhammer).

The sound of Draconicon is European style power metal inspired by the great masters of the genre with influences ranging from extreme metal and metalcore to classical music. The result is a unique timbre that will take the listener into the dark world of Draconicon.

Tracklisting:

“Twisted Reflection”

“Heresy”

“Thorns”

“Pestilence”

“Theatre Of Sorrow”

“Circus Of The Dead”

“Drowned”

“Slumber Paralysis”

“Under The Weight Of Your Sin”

“Faust”

"Heresy" video:

Draconicon is:

Alex Moth - Guitar, Backing Vocals

Grym Hünter - Guitar, Backing Vocals

Simon Borgen - Violin, Backing Vocals

Philip Skrim - Bass

Arkanfel – Lead Vocals