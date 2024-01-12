DRACONICON Release Cover Of GHOST’s “Square Hammer”

The Italian power metal band Draconicon has released a cover of Ghost's "Square Hammer". The cover is available as a digital single on all digital platforms.

Philip Skrim of Draconicon comments on the new single:

"Recording a cover is not a common choice among bands. We believe it's a great way to demonstrate how much a song can change when our own unique sound is applied to it. We enjoyed arranging it, and we hope you like the result!

“Additionally, covering a song is our way of paying tribute to a band we really admire. We are huge fans of Ghost, and they are one of the main sources of inspiration for us. Their ability to create simple yet powerful songs is incredible in the contemporary metal/hard rock scene."

The new Draconicon album Pestilence was released on CD, limited vinyl editions and digital on November 17 via Inner Wound Recordings.

Check out BraveWords’ feature with Draconicon here.