DRACONICON Signs With Beyond The Storm Productions; New Album Details Revealed

Beyond The Storm Productions announce the signing of the Italian power metal band Draconicon to the label. The band's debut album, Dark Side Of Magic, will be released on October 22 on CD and digital.

A new project, Draconicon, was born from the minds of five musicians located throughout the Italian territory. Their intent was to make Draconicon a fully-fledged power metal project, a mix of dark and gothic atmosphere, the result of the awakening of an Ancient Evil, left forgotten for so long.

In this era, where evil, sickness, ignorance and violence have become proud leaders in the hearts of people and the human race is signing its own death sentence, they are prospering, as our true happiness lies in shadow and sorrow. Draconicon will be the silent blade that gives you the fatal blow in the Dark. An innovative concept in which chaos and madness overcome order and reason.

The sound of the Draconicon is European style power metal, inspired by the great masters of the genre with influences ranging from extreme metal to classical music, resulting in an unique timbre that will bring the listener into the dark world of Draconicon. Perfect for fans of Kamelot, Powerwolf, Sabaton, Gloryhammer, Orden Ogan and Arion!

The album features guest vocals by Damna (Elvenking) on the track "A Song Of Darkness And Light" and the artwork was created by Dan Godsworthy (Alestorm, Gloryhammer).

Dark Side Of Magic tracklisting:

"Principium Tenebris"

"Fiery Rage"

"Dark Side Of Magic"

"Blackfire"

"Draconis Theocracy"

"Edge Of Power"

"Monsters' Breakaway"

"Dusk Of A Hero"

"Darkspell"

"Necropotence"

"A Song Of Darkness And Light" (feat. Damna)

"Symphony Of Madness"

"Edge of Power" video:

"Dark Side Of Magic" video:

"Fiery Rage" lyric video:

Draconicon lineup:

Alex Moth - Guitar, vocals

Grym Hünter - Guitar, vocals

Simon Borgen - Violin, vocals

Manuel D. Ascendent - Drums

Arkanfel – Vocals