DRAGGED UNDER To Release Upright Animals Album In June; "Crooked Halos" Video Posted

Dragged Under and Mascot Records / Mascot Label Group have released an official music video for “Crooked Halos” in front of the band’s new studio album, Upright Animals, which will be released globally on June 10. The video can be viewed below.

Singer Tony Cappocchi shares, “’Crooked Halos’ is a story that’s probably familiar to all of us. Relationships are complex and challenging. What happens behind closed doors is often a lot less perfect than what we allow others to perceive. If you’re from a divorced family like I am you probably know that better than most, which is why a lot of the ‘mommy and daddy don’t love each other anymore’ talks can seem to come out of nowhere. Sometimes two people shouldn’t be together, and everyone knows it, but for some reason they won’t let go. That’s what ‘Crooked Halos’ is about.”

The release will be available on CD, an orange transparent LP, and digitally.

Tracklisting:

"Upright Animals"

"All Of Us"

"Never Enough"

"Crooked Halos"

"Long Live The King"

"Suffer"

"See You Alive"

"Weather"

"No Place Like Home"

"Words For Hire"

"Brainwash Broadcast" (feat. Spencer Chamberlain)

"This Is The End"

"Crooked Halos" video:

"All Of Us" video: