DRAGONFORCE Adds FIREWIND To Spring 2022 North American Tour

As previously announced, DragonForce will headline the North American Extreme Power Metal tour in spring 2022, featuring Visions of Atlantis and Seven Spires. Today, DragonForce announces a lineup change, swapping previous opener Battle Beast for power metal legends Firewind.

Firewind will join DragonForce as a part of Firewind's 20th anniversary tour, performing a "best-of" set, as well as fan favorites from their catalog and songs from their most recent release. Featuring the guitar-wizardry of Gus G (Ozzy Osbourne, solo) and the epic vocals of singer Herbie Langhans (Avantasia), Firewind is sure to put on an unforgettable show.

"Unfortunately, due to unexpected circumstances, Battle Beast is no longer able to make it on tour. We will miss them, but we are beyond excited to share the stage with our good friends in Firewind," guitarist Herman Li says. "Firewind is legendary, Herbie Langhans has an incredible voice, and Gus G is one of the best guitarists around today. I can't wait to hear Firewind's 20th Anniversary set, I know the fans are going to love it."

See below for all dates. Tickets and extremely limited pre-show VIP upgrades are available here.

Tour dates:

March

7 - Santa Ana, CA - The Observatory *

8 - San Diego, CA - The Observatory *

9 - Roseville, CA - Goldfield Trading Post *

10 - Portland, OR - Hawthorne Theatre *

11 - Seattle, WA - Neptune *

13 - Vancouver, BC - Commodore Ballroom *

15 - Calgary, AB - Palace Theater *

16 - Edmonton, AB - Union Hall *

18 - Boise, ID - Knitting Factory *

19 - Salt Lake City, UT - The Complex *

20 - Denver, CO - Oriental Theater

22 - Lawrence, KS - Granada Theater

23 - St. Louis, MO - Red Flag

24 - Milwaukee, WI - Rave II

25 - Minneapolis, MN - First Avenue

26 - Chicago, IL - Metro

27 - Detroit, MI - St. Andrews Hall

29 - Ft. Wayne, IN - Piere's

30 - Toronto, ON - Opera House

31 - Montreal, QC - Corona Theatre

April

1 - Quebec City, QC - Imperial Bell

2 - Worcester, MA - The Palladium

3 - New York, NY - Irving Plaza

5 - Reading, PA - Reverb

6 - Cleveland, OH - Agora Theater

7 - Baltimore, MD - Baltimore Soundstage

8 - Pittsburgh, PA - Roxian Theater

9 - Greensboro, NC - Arizona Petes

10 - Atlanta, GA - The Masquerade (Heaven)

12 - Tampa, FL - Orpheum

13 - Ft. Lauderdale, FL - Revolution

15 - Dallas, TX - Amplified Live

16 - Houston, TX - Warehouse Live

17 - Austin, TX - Come And Take It Live

19 - Mesa, AZ - Nile Theater

20 - Las Vegas, NV - House of Blues

22 - Los Angeles, CA - Belasco Theater

23 - Berkeley, CA - UC Theater

* - without Firewind