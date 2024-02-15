DRAGONFORCE Covers TAYLOR SWIFT With "Wildest Dreams" (DragonForce’s Version); Music Video

Extreme power metal unit, DragonForce, have unveiled an official video for their Taylor Swift cover, "Wildest Dreams" (DragonForce’s Version), which is included as a bonus track on select editions of their upcoming album, Warp Speed Warriors, out March 15 via Napalm Records.

The Grammy-nominated unit has transformed the current reigning pop superstar’s huge hit into a lightning-fast power metal anthem, featuring incredible guitar solos and sky-high vocals. DragonForce’s version first caused a wave of buzz in the press and on social media after the band performed it live on their most recent North American tour.



Founded in 1999 by virtuoso guitarists Herman Li (also known for his Twitch channel with 270k followers) and Sam Totman, the new masterpiece Warp Speed Warriors sees DragonForce experimenting with different genres more than ever before, while staying true to their power metal roots. DragonForce will kick off their European co-headline tour with Amaranthe in Hamburg next week, with label mates Infected Rain supporting as special guests - so make sure to grab your tickets now and get a taste of what’s to come from the explosive video below.

Warp Speed Warriors was produced, mixed and mastered by Damien Rainaud at Mix Unlimited in Los Angeles, California with Sam Totman and Herman Li. This album is a matchless, innovative listening experience that continues the band's legacy with songs that will, without a shadow of a doubt, become instant classics in and beyond the DragonForce canon.

Warp Speed Warriors will be available in the following formats:

Warp Speed Warriors tracklisting:

"Astro Warrior Anthem"

"Power Of The Triforce"

"Kingdom of Steel"

"Burning Heart"

"Space Marine Corp"

"Doomsday Party"

"Prelude to Darkness"

"The Killer Queen"

"Pixel Prison"

DragonForce is:

Herman Li - Guitar, Backing Vocals

Sam Totman - Guitar, Backing Vocals

Marc Hudson - Vocals

Alicia Vigil - Bass, Backing Vocals

Gee Anzalone - Drums, Backing Vocals

