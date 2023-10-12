DRAGONFORCE Frontman MARC HUDSON Shares "Dracula X!" Lyric Video

DragonForce frontman, Marc Hudson, has revealed a new lyric video for his track “Dracula X!”, cut from his recent solo debut, Starbound Stories.

Explosive power metal anthem, “Dracula X!”, features a skillful guitar solo by Jacky Vincent (ex-Falling In Reverse, ex-Cry Venom) and impressive guest vocals by Adrienne Cowan (Seven Spires).

Starbound Stories is an uplifting journey through Marc Hudson’s universe of power metal, anime influences, Japanese music and video game soundtracks, last mentioned particularly present on “Dracula X!”. The new comic-inspired animated lyric video to “Dracula X!” leads the listener through the exciting storyline of the track.

Marc Hudson on “Dracula X!”: “'Dracula X!' is a visceral journey inspired by the Castlevania saga. With the spellbinding screams of Adrienne Cowan and the virtuoso mastery of Jacky Vincent's guitar, it is an evocative battle cry, echoing through the corridors of Dracula's cursed castle. Through its haunting notes and lyrical poetry, it immortalizes the relentless quest to conquer the undying evil, a sonic testament to the eternal struggle between light and darkness.”

Marc Hudson’s debut solo album is an outstanding musical adventure balanced between power metal, video game soundtracks, Japanese music and even pop influences, showcasing virtuosity throughout all of its grand instrumentation.

Order here.

Starbound Stories tracklisting:

"As The Twilight Met The Sea"

"Freedom Heart"

"Dracula X!"

"Stars"

"The Siren"

"Astralive"

"Swansong"

"Call Of The Martyrs"

"Starbound Stories"

"One More Sight Of The Sun With You"

"Starbound Stories" video:

"The Siren" video:

"Astralive" video:

Lineup:

Marc Hudson - Vocals, Guitar, Backing vocals

Shaz D - Keyboards

Frédéric Leclercq - Guitars, Bass

Rich Smith - Drums

(Photo - Oliver Lloyd Design)