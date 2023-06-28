DRAGONFORCE Frontman MARC HUDSON Signs To Napalm Records; First Solo Album, Starbound Stories, Due In August; "Astralive" Video Posted

Napalm Records is more than proud to welcome DragonForce frontman, Marc Hudson, to its growing roster, who has just signed a worldwide contract with the premier rock and metal empire.

Along with the signing and after 12 years with DragonForce, Marc Hudson presents his first solo album, entitled Starbound Stories, set for release on August 25. Starbound Stories is a sparkling, anime-inspired power metal ride, heavily influenced by both Japanese music and video game soundtracks, and featuring a horde of notable guests.

Marc Hudson states: “It is with great pride that I can finally announce my signing to Napalm Records. I'm very grateful for the label's belief in me as a solo artist and can't wait to have Napalm on my side to show Starbound Stories to the world!”

Today, Marc Hudson’s brand new single, “Astralive”, marks the start of an exciting new chapter and serves as a first taste of his upcoming solo debut, accompanied by an official music video. “Astralive” lures with an undeniably catchy chorus whilst also featuring fast drum patterns, spellbinding guitarwork and keys, and skillful power metal vocals that reach for the skies.

Marc Hudson on “Astralive”: “’Astralive’ is the first single from the album and takes the listener on a power metal journey through space and time. This song explores the cosmic mysteries of the universe and mankind's eternal search for wisdom beyond the stars.”

Check out the video below.

“Starbound Stories is a soaring rocket ride of sparkling anime-inspired power metal and I can't wait for everyone to hear it!” - Marc Hudson

Instrumental album opener “As The Twilight Met The Sea” acts as an introduction to the soundscapes of the album and features samurai metal master Ryoji Shinomoto (RYUJIN, previously known as Gyze) on traditional Japanese instruments. Shinomoto also lends his vocals on the following track, “Freedom Heart”, which also features a solo by guitar virtuoso Syu (Galneryus). Explosive power metal anthem “Dracula X” features a guitar solo by Jacky Vincent (ex-Falling in Reverse, ex-Cry Venom) and guest vocals by Adrienne Cowan (Seven Spires). Beautifully emotional successor “Stars” features classically trained violinist Mia Asano on electric violin. Energetic “The Siren” is led by a tingling melody and ballad-like vocals. “Swansong” starts off with a beautiful keyboard intro that could be pulled from a movie soundtrack. Sentimental vocals approach before the song progresses into a full-blown power metal ballad, with high screams and plenty of effects that further enhance the magical atmosphere while backing up the guitars and drums. Steve Terreberry, known on YouTube as Stevie T. (3.32M subscribers), performs a guitar solo on “Call Of The Martyrs” and is joined by prog guitarist Galen Stapley (Azure). Stapley also provides a solo on the following title track, “Starbound Stories”. “One More Sight Of The Sun With You” is sung in Japanese, staying true to the main themes of the album and closing the entire offering on an uplifting note.

Marc Hudson’s debut solo album is an outstanding musical adventure balanced between power metal, video game soundtracks, Japanese music and even pop influences, showcasing virtuosity throughout all of its grand instrumentation.

Starbound Stories will be available in the following formats:

- 1 LP Gatefold translucent Blue (incl. 24 page booklet + recordbutler)

- 1 LP Gatefold Black (incl. lyric sheet)

- 1 CD Digipak + T-shirt

- Digital Album

Pre-order here.

Starbound Stories tracklisting:

"As The Twilight Met The Sea"

"Freedom Heart"

"Dracula X!"

"Stars"

"The Siren"

"Astralive"

"Swansong"

"Call Of The Martyrs"

"Starbound Stories"

"One More Sight Of The Sun With You"

"Astralive" video:

Lineup:

Marc Hudson - Vocals, Guitar, Backing vocals

Shaz D - Keyboards

Frédéric Leclercq - Guitars, Bass

Rich Smith - Drums

(Photo - Oliver Lloyd Design)