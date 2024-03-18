DRAGONFORCE Guitarist HERMAN LI On Warp Speed Warriors - "This Is The Biggest Album Release Of Our Career"

Extreme power metal unit, DragonForce, recently released their new album, Warp Speed Warriors. Ultimate Guitar caught up with guitarist Herman Li to discuss the album. Following is an excerpt from the interview.

UG: How is it similar or different to previous Dragonforce albums?

Li: "I would say it's a continuation of the DragonForce chapter. We get older, we get wiser, we get dumber. It's hard to say. But we get better at something and worse at another thing. I would say a DragonForce album always gets good, one thing I don't get worse at is making DragonForce (albums). So, I'd say it's got more elements, more dynamics. And one thing that is for sure, this is the biggest album release of our career, actually. It's got more videos, more production. More everything."

UG: What led to covering a Taylor Swift song, "Wildest Dreams," as a CD bonus track?

Li: "Funny enough, that is not a bonus track. I just wrote an e-mail to the record label, telling them that is not a bonus track. It's just not on the vinyl. So, a few years ago, my first child got born, my daughter. And as first-time parents, you just don't know how to calm a baby that doesn't stop crying, because she was born with teeth. And you try everything, listened to music. And Taylor Swift was one of the one of the things that calmed her down and stopped her crying. So, I heard a lot of Taylor Swift the last few years, and I got converted into it. I think that's a great song. I told Sam, 'We should cover this song, because we can really put our 'DragonForce touch' on it, to make it glorious and epic in a different way."

Founded in 1999 by virtuoso guitarists Herman Li (also known for his Twitch channel with 270k followers) and Sam Totman, the new masterpiece Warp Speed Warriors sees DragonForce experimenting with different genres more than ever before, while staying true to their power metal roots.

Warp Speed Warriors was produced, mixed and mastered by Damien Rainaud at Mix Unlimited in Los Angeles, California with Sam Totman and Herman Li. This album is a matchless, innovative listening experience that continues the band's legacy with songs that will, without a shadow of a doubt, become instant classics in and beyond the DragonForce canon.

Warp Speed Warriors tracklisting:

"Astro Warrior Anthem"

"Power Of The Triforce"

"Kingdom of Steel"

"Burning Heart"

"Space Marine Corp"

"Doomsday Party"

"Prelude to Darkness"

"The Killer Queen"

"Pixel Prison"

DragonForce is:

Herman Li - Guitar, Backing Vocals

Sam Totman - Guitar, Backing Vocals

Marc Hudson - Vocals

Alicia Vigil - Bass, Backing Vocals

Gee Anzalone - Drums, Backing Vocals

