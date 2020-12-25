DRAGONFORCE Guitarist HERMAN LI Posts Latest Shred Talk Twitch Stream Featuring ALL THAT REMAINS Guitarist JASON RICHARDSON

The clip below is DragonForce guitarist Herman Li's latest installment of Shred Talk on Twitch featuring guest Jason Richardson, guitarist of All That Remains. They jam, shred, talk guitars, and show off the new Rickardson's new Ernie Ball Music Man Artist Series signature guitar!

Li and DragonForce bandmate Sam Totman recently took a shot at writing an Amaranthe song during one of Li's recent Twitch livestreams. The end result is a song called "Cyber Sausage World". The guys took things one step further and invited Amaranthe vocalist Elize Ryd to sing on the track, which she did. Check out the stream below.