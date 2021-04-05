DRAGONFORCE Guitarist HERMAN LI Shares Shred Talk Livestream Video Featuring FIVE FINGER DEATH PUNCH Guitarist ANDY JAMES

In his latest Twitch stream, DragonForce guitarist Herman Li hangs with Five Finger Death Punch guitarist Andy James for a live shred collab session. They also discuss James replacing Jason Hook in FFDP mid-tour. Check out a portion of the chat below, watch the full livestream on Li's channel here.

Five Finger Death Punch guitarist Andy James, who replaced Jason Hook in October 2020, recently unveiled his new AJ2 signature guitar from Kiesel. In the clip below, James and Jeff Kiesel introduce the new model.

From Music Radar: "The AJ2 is a more affordable version of Andy's previous Kiesel AJ signature with a bolt-on neck and flat alder top unlike the carved maple top and set neck AJ, but the exact spec elsewhere is up to you and there's far more options than with the original AJ; you can have an Evertune bridge or a Hipshot fixed bridge and a wide choice of finishes including solid colours, plus flamed and poplar tops."

Visit Kiesel Guitars for more information.

Five Finger Death Punch confirms in late 2020 they had parted ways with guitarist Jason Hook back in February 2020, during the band's sold out European arena tour.

After his recovery from emergency gallbladder surgery at the end of last year, Jason Hook had to leave midway from the band’s tour of Europe to address further complications.

“I have had the pleasure of meeting so many of you in person. Thank you for the endless stories of how our music has touched your heart in some way! But the best part of being on tour the last 12 years, by far, has been playing my guitar and seeing the joy on your faces every night. I will miss that more than anything. As far the reason I’m leaving…well, there really isn’t just one. I’ve been in bands my entire life and I feel like I’ve done all the good that I can here. It’s time to pass the baton and move on to new challenges," says Jason Hook about his departure.

It was Jason’s suggestion, with all parties coming to a mutual agreement that it was best for him to step away from the band’s rigorous schedule. The band’s new lead guitarist has been confirmed as British virtuoso, Andy James. James featured on “Broken World,” one of the previously unreleased tracks on their recently released their greatest hits compilation, Decade of Destruction, Volume 2.

“Jason is an incredible guitar player so we had to find someone on the absolute top of their game. Someone like Andy James who was already a well-known virtuoso and had the chops to step into Jason’s shoes. Andy completed our European Tour with us back in February so he was already tried by fire. We instantly clicked both musically and personally so he was the obvious choice. We even have the same birthday… Some things are just meant to be,” explains guitarist Zoltan Bathory.

“I just congratulated Jason on his recent wedding, and I hope he finds peace and happiness. As for us, I’m really excited to keep working with Andy and I just can’t wait for this Covid madness to be over so we can go back out on the road," adds vocalist Ivan Moody.