DRAGONFORCE Guitarist HERMAN LI Shares Shred Talk Livestream Video Featuring PERIPHERY's MARK HOLCOMB
March 7, 2021, an hour ago
In his talest Twitch stream, DragonForce guitarist Herman Li hangs out Mark Holcomb of progressive metal band Periphery to talk about guitars, music, Dream Theater and more. Check out a portion of the chat below, watch the full livestream - which took place in December 2020 - on Li's channel here.
Li and DragonForce bandmate Sam Totman recently took a shot at writing what they have dubbed the "wimpiest" Amon Amarth song in 10 minutes during one of Li's recent Twitch livestreams. Check out the attempt below.