DRAGONFORCE Guitarist HERMAN LI Weighs In On NITA STRAUSS Joining DEMI LOVATO's Live Band - "This Is A Huge Step Forward For Her; I Think She's Gonna Prove It, And Everyone Will Shut Up Later"

Guitarist Nita Strauss recently announced that she won't be joining Alice Cooper for his upcoming fall tour. She shared the following message:

"After this absolutely incredible run in Europe, it is bittersweet for me to let you guys know that I will not be joining the Alice Cooper band for the upcoming fall tour. I will also regretfully have to cancel the festival dates my solo band had planned for the rest of the year.

I AM NOT PREGNANT!!! There is no drama whatsoever and my touring year is still VERY full - in fact, I’m on a flight straight into the next adventure as I post this, and I’ll be on stage again much sooner than you think! But that’s news for another day.

The past eight years together has been the experience of a lifetime, and I could not be more grateful to Alice and Sheryl Cooper, Shep Gordon, the amazing band, crew and fans for welcoming me to all of your nightmare.

I don’t know what the future will hold after this, but I am forever thankful."

Rumours that Strauss had joined pop star Demi Lovatao's live band later proved to be true, with live and rehearsal footage turning up online shortly after the announcement of her departure was made.

Now, DragonForce guitarist Herman Li has weighed in on Strauss leaving Alice Cooper's band, which many fans believe is a risky move.

Li: "I think this is a huge step forward for her, and she gotta prove it - and I think she's gonna prove it, and everyone will shut up later. But understand this also; she's already proven herself, she's been in the Alice Cooper band for 8 years. And let's be serious... it's much tougher for women to be in this industry. Much tougher. You've got to take that chance when you get it.

So, for all those people out there not understanding this, I'm giving it to you in as much as I understand it; this music world is tough. Since you've done the Alice Cooper gig, everyone knows who you are. Now let's go out there on new ground, and see if you can inspire more people out there to play the guitar. I think it's a daring move. Let's see what happens."

On July 14th, Demi Lovato performed her new single, "Substance", on Jimmy Kimmel Live! with Strauss in her backing band. Check out the video below.