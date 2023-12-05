DRAGONFORCE Release New Song "Power Of The Saber Blade", Featured On Popular VR Game Beat Saber’s Original Soundtrack 6; Music Video

Extreme power metal unit, DragonForce, is featured on Beat Saber’s Original Soundtrack 6 with their new song, “Power Of The Saber Blade”, originally composed for the best-selling, award-winning VR game. DragonForce's “Power Of The Saber Blade” will be the fastest song ever introduced in Beat Saber at a mind-blowing 10.66 NPS (notes per second). The song comes alongside a gripping music video, drawing the listener into the exciting Beat Saber universe.

“Power Of The Saber Blade” is part of the sixth installation of the Original Soundtrack, affectionately known as OST, which is a free release for all players. OST 6 will feature four songs, including other high-profile artists such as Lindsey Stirling, Camellia, and Far Out. All songs were exclusively composed for Beat Saber and will be world-wide premieres. DragonForce has been a community request for a long time, so the Beat Games team is honored to have a completely original song by them in Beat Saber.

DragonForce guitarist Herman Li adds: "It's truly an honour for DragonForce to create an exclusive track for Beat Saber, a game we are wholeheartedly passionate about. We hope fans will discover the exhilaration of 'Power Of The Saber Blade,' finding it both enjoyable and challenging across all levels. We're eagerly anticipating the skillful attempts on Expert+"

All OST songs (including OST 6) are Content ID free. This means that influencers, streamers and regular players can stream the songs without limitations or fear of getting copyright claims or strikes on social media or platforms like YouTube, Twitch, etc. None of the OST 6 songs are limited by UMPG restrictions, so tracks can be posted to any platform without limitations.

Watch the official music video for “Power Of The Saber Blade”:

DragonForce recently released a new version of their single “Doomsday Party”, now unveiled as a duet with Elize Ryd (Amaranth). This version will be included as a bonus track on some editions of DragonForce's upcoming album Warp Speed Warriors

Warp Speed Warriors was produced, mixed and mastered by Damien Rainaud at Mix Unlimited in Los Angeles, California with Sam Totman and Herman Li. This album is a matchless, innovative listening experience that continues the band's legacy with songs that will, without a shadow of a doubt, become instant classics in and beyond the DragonForce canon.

Warp Speed Warriors will be available in the following formats:

- 2CD Deluxe Box incl. Bonus Jewel Case CD with 5 bonus tracks, wristband (embroided), poster flag (100x70cm), gaming coin keyring/pendant (with leathercord), packed in a gym bag (Napalm Records Mailorder exclusive) - strictly limited to 300 copies worldwide

- 1LP Gatefold Turquoise marbled Vinyl incl. slipmat, record butler (Napalm Records Mailorder exclusive) - strictly limited to 200 copies worldwide

- 1LP Gatefold Purple Vinyl (Napalm Records Mailorder exclusive) - strictly limited to 400 copies worldwide

- 1LP Gatefold Orange Vinyl (Retail UK exclusive) - strictly limited to 300 copies

- 1LP Gatefold Black Vinyl

- 1CD Digisleeve incl. 1 Bonus Track

- Digital Album incl. 3 Bonus Tracks

Warp Speed Warriors tracklisting:

"Astro Warrior Anthem"

"Power Of The Triforce"

"Kingdom of Steel"

"Burning Heart"

"Space Marine Corp"

"Doomsday Party"

"Prelude to Darkness"

"The Killer Queen"

"Pixel Prison"

"Power Of The Triforce" video:

DragonForce is preparing for their epic European co-headline tour with Amaranth and special guests Infected Rain. Kicking off in February 2024 in Hamburg, the tour is selling out fast with shows already sold out months in advance.

DragonForce is:

Herman Li - Guitar, Backing Vocals

Sam Totman - Guitar, Backing Vocals

Marc Hudson - Vocals

Alicia Vigil - Bass, Backing Vocals

Gee Anzalone - Drums, Backing Vocals

(Photo - Travis Shinn)