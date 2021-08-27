DRAGONFORCE Release Starship Troopers-Inspired Video For "Troopers Of The Stars"; 2022 European Tour Announced
August 27, 2021, an hour ago
DragonForce has launched a new video for "Troopers Of The Stars" - a song from 2019's Extreme Power Metal. Inspired by the movie Starship Troopers, "Troopers Of The Stars" was filmed before the pandemic with a large-scale production, directed by Roboshobo, in Los Angeles, CA. Watch this epic clip below.
DragonForce comments: "The long-awaited 'Troopers Of The Stars' video is finally here. Be sure to watch it again and again to see if you can spot all the easter eggs in there!"
Fans can purchase exclusive, limited "Troopers Of The Stars" merchandise here.
DragonForce has also announced a European trek today, which will see the band join the mighty Powerwolf and Warkings on the road next year (see below for all dates).
"We are extremely excited to be going on tour with Powerwolf and Warkings!" says DragonForce. "They are awesome bands, this is going to be one EPIC power metal tour!"
November 2022
11 - Berlin, Germany - Velodrom
12 - Munich, Germany - Zenith
13 - Prague, Czech Republic - Tipsport Arena
14 - Katowice, Poland - MCK
16 - Budapest, Hungary - Barba Negra
17 - Vienna, Austria - Gasometer
18 - Stuttgart, Germany - Schleyerhalle
19 - Zurich, Switzerland - Samsung Hall
21 - Barcelona, Spain - Razzmatazz
22 - Madrid, Spain - Riviera
24 - Milano, Italy - Alcatraz
25 - Frankfurt, Germany - Jahrhunderthalle
26 - Oberhausen, Germany - König Pilsener Arena
27 - Paris, France - Zenith
29. - London, England - Roundhouse*
December 2022
1 - Amsterdam, Netherlands - Afas Live
2 - Hamburg, Germany - Sporthalle
3 - Saarbrucken, Germany - Saarlandhalle
4 - Antwerp, Belgium - Lotto Arena
* without Dragonforce