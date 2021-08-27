DRAGONFORCE Release Starship Troopers-Inspired Video For "Troopers Of The Stars"; 2022 European Tour Announced

DragonForce has launched a new video for "Troopers Of The Stars" - a song from 2019's Extreme Power Metal. Inspired by the movie Starship Troopers, "Troopers Of The Stars" was filmed before the pandemic with a large-scale production, directed by Roboshobo, in Los Angeles, CA. Watch this epic clip below.

DragonForce comments: "The long-awaited 'Troopers Of The Stars' video is finally here. Be sure to watch it again and again to see if you can spot all the easter eggs in there!"

Fans can purchase exclusive, limited "Troopers Of The Stars" merchandise here.

DragonForce has also announced a European trek today, which will see the band join the mighty Powerwolf and Warkings on the road next year (see below for all dates).

"We are extremely excited to be going on tour with Powerwolf and Warkings!" says DragonForce. "They are awesome bands, this is going to be one EPIC power metal tour!"

November 2022

11 - Berlin, Germany - Velodrom

12 - Munich, Germany - Zenith

13 - Prague, Czech Republic - Tipsport Arena

14 - Katowice, Poland - MCK

16 - Budapest, Hungary - Barba Negra

17 - Vienna, Austria - Gasometer

18 - Stuttgart, Germany - Schleyerhalle

19 - Zurich, Switzerland - Samsung Hall

21 - Barcelona, Spain - Razzmatazz

22 - Madrid, Spain - Riviera

24 - Milano, Italy - Alcatraz

25 - Frankfurt, Germany - Jahrhunderthalle

26 - Oberhausen, Germany - König Pilsener Arena

27 - Paris, France - Zenith

29. - London, England - Roundhouse*

December 2022

1 - Amsterdam, Netherlands - Afas Live

2 - Hamburg, Germany - Sporthalle

3 - Saarbrucken, Germany - Saarlandhalle

4 - Antwerp, Belgium - Lotto Arena

* without Dragonforce