DRAGONFORCE Share Behind-The-Scenes Footage From "Troopers Of The Stars" Video Shoot
September 3, 2021, an hour ago
DragonForce recently launched a new video for "Troopers Of The Stars" - a song from 2019's Extreme Power Metal. Inspired by the movie Starship Troopers, "Troopers Of The Stars" was filmed before the pandemic with a large-scale production, directed by Roboshobo, in Los Angeles, CA. Watch this epic clip below.
They have released behind-the-scenes footage from the video shoot, which can be viewed below.
Fans can purchase exclusive, limited "Troopers Of The Stars" merchandise here.
DragonForce has also announced a European trek today, which will see the band join the mighty Powerwolf and Warkings on the road next year (see below for all dates).
"We are extremely excited to be going on tour with Powerwolf and Warkings!" says DragonForce. "They are awesome bands, this is going to be one EPIC power metal tour!"
November 2022
11 - Berlin, Germany - Velodrom
12 - Munich, Germany - Zenith
13 - Prague, Czech Republic - Tipsport Arena
14 - Katowice, Poland - MCK
16 - Budapest, Hungary - Barba Negra
17 - Vienna, Austria - Gasometer
18 - Stuttgart, Germany - Schleyerhalle
19 - Zurich, Switzerland - Samsung Hall
21 - Barcelona, Spain - Razzmatazz
22 - Madrid, Spain - Riviera
24 - Milano, Italy - Alcatraz
25 - Frankfurt, Germany - Jahrhunderthalle
26 - Oberhausen, Germany - König Pilsener Arena
27 - Paris, France - Zenith
29. - London, England - Roundhouse*
December 2022
1 - Amsterdam, Netherlands - Afas Live
2 - Hamburg, Germany - Sporthalle
3 - Saarbrucken, Germany - Saarlandhalle
4 - Antwerp, Belgium - Lotto Arena
* without Dragonforce