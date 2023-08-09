DRAGONFORCE Sign Worldwide Contract With Napalm Records; North American Tour Announced With Special Guests AMARANTHE

Napalm Records is proud to announce the signing of the world’s fastest band - Grammy nominated power metal legends DragonForce.

Formed in 1999, the London, UK based unit has captivated audiences worldwide with their highly successful records and iconic singles, including the platinum-selling anthem "Through The Fire And Flames". Renowned for their epic compositions, DragonForce’s signature lies in their masterful and lightning-fast guitar solos, brilliantly crafted by the virtuosic duo of Herman Li and Sam Totman. Comprising vocalist Marc Hudson, bassist Alicia Vigil, and drummer Gee Anzalone, the five-piece ensemble draws inspiration from a myriad of heavy metal styles, fantasy realms, and video games, blending 80’s rock influences with infectious sing-along choruses and uplifting melodies.

Together with today’s signing announcement, and with their most ambitious album on the horizon, DragonForce is excited to announce the North American headline leg of a colossal world tour that promises to be their most exhilarating to date. Featuring special guests Amaranthe with additional support from Napalm Records labelmates NanowaR of Steel, as well as Edge Of Paradise, the tour will begin on October 20 in Mesa, AZ. After visiting many major cities across the US and Canada, the tour will culminate in a grand finale in Los Angeles, CA on November 19. DragonForce promises to take their unique stage production to new heights, presenting a fresh setlist that includes new tracks, songs not played for a long time and beloved classics.

Tickets go on sale this Friday, August 11 at 10 AM, local time. To secure your spot, visit DragonForce.com for ticket options and limited VIP upgrades.

In the meantime, European fans can catch the band’s energetic live performance at their remaining summer festival shows at Leyendas del Rock and Summer Breeze Open Air.

Stay tuned for news on upcoming releases from DragonForce.

DragonForce frontman Herman Li on the signing: “We are absolutely thrilled to join forces with Napalm Records, a true powerhouse in the metal music universe. This marks the beginning of an epic new chapter for DragonForce, and we're eager to see what our collaboration will bring to our fans around the world.”

Napalm Records Managing Director Thomas Caser adds: “It’s an absolute honor to team up with the mighty DragonForce and announce this signing today. Their speed, sound and hooks are undeniably legendary along with their captivating and unique concepts. We look forward to getting their new music out to the world.”

Herman Li adds on the tour: "We're really looking forward to touring in the US and Canada again. We've prepared a new setlist with some brand new songs that we'll be releasing before the tour begins. Alongside these, we'll also be playing some older songs that haven't been in our setlist for a long time, as well as some classic favorites that are a must. It's shaping up to be a fantastic tour."

Watch the official tour trailer below.

DragonForce tour dates:

Festival dates:

August

11 - Spain, Villena - Leyendas del Rock 2023

19 - Germany, Dinkelsbühl - Summer Breeze Open Air 2023

North American Tour 2023:

October

20 - Mesa, AZ - Nile Theater*

21 - Albuquerque, NM - Revel*

23 - Austin, TX - Empire Garage

24 - Dallas, TX - The Granada

25 - Houston, TX - House of Blues

27 - Orlando, FL - House of Blues

28 - Ft Lauderdale, FL - Culture Room

30 - Atlanta, GA - Masquerade - Heaven

31 - Charlotte, NC - The Underground

November

1 - Baltimore, MD - Baltimore Soundstage

3 - New York, NY - Palladium Time Square

4 - Worcester, MA - The Palladium

5 - Montreal, QC - MTelus

6 - Toronto, ON - Danforth Music Hall

8 - Cleveland, OH - Agora Theater

9 - Detroit, MI - The Majestic

10 - Chicago, IL - House of Blues

11 - Minneapolis, MN - First Avenue

12 - Lawrence, KS - Granada Theater

14 - Denver, CO - Summit Music Hall

15 - Salt Lake City, UT - The Depot

16 - Boise, ID - Knitting Factory

18 - Berkeley, CA - UC Theater

19 - Los Angeles, CA - The Wiltern

* no NanowaR of Steel

DragonForce are:

Herman Li - Guitar, Backing Vocals

Sam Totman - Guitar, Backing Vocals

Marc Hudson - Vocals

Alicia Vigil - Bass, Backing Vocals

Gee Anzalone - Drums, Backing Vocals

(Photo - Travis Shinn)