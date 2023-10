DRAGONFORCE To Release Warp Speed Warriors Album In March; "Power Of The Triforce" Video Streaming

Grammy-nominated extreme power metal pioneers, DragonForce will release their massive new album, Warp Speed Warriors, on March 15. The legendary band of guitar virtuosos and founding members Herman Li and Sam Totman, singer Marc Hudson, bassist Alicia Vigil and drummer Gee Anzalone are set to release their most ambitious and innovative full-length so far.

On Warp Speed Warriors, DragonForce explore a wider range of varying musical styles than ever before, evolving their sound throughout the exciting musical journey while still staying true to their roots. Today, the band has already served up a taste of what’s to come with their new single, “Power Of The Triforce”, inspired by the Zelda game universe.

Herman Li on “Power Of The Triforce”: “We're thrilled to unveil our latest track, a powerful homage inspired by one of our favorite video-game franchises, Zelda! We're eager for metal enthusiasts of all tastes to discover something special within its depths. Brace yourselves, as we're gearing up to unleash this sonic adventure live during our upcoming tours!”

Watch the music video for “Power Of The Triforce” below.

Herman Li on Warp Speed Warriors: “After four years of creative incubation, we are beyond excited to release what we believe to be our most ambitious and grandiose record yet. This album showcases multiple facets of our artistic abilities, and we invite metal aficionados from every corner of the genre to discover something captivating within its layers. We can't wait to share this chapter of our musical journey with you, it's going to be EPIC!”

Breathtaking opening track “Astro Warrior Anthem” lives up to DragonForce’s reputation as the world's fastest band, captivating the listener from the very beginning and stunning with guitar solos delivered at an extreme speed. Following Zelda inspired track “Power Of The Triforce” keeps the volume high before DragonForce temporarily slows it down for the ballad ”Kingdom Of Steel”. Rapid drum patterns and thrilling guitars carry the catchy “Burning Heart”, while chanting “Space Marine Corp” features a strong and uplifting chorus. Electronic influences on grandiose power metal anthem “The Killer Queen” hypnotize, as singer Marc Hudson’s vocals reach for the skies. On “Doomsday Party”, 80s rock influences meet captivating retro video game soundscapes and epic guitar solos in true DragonForce manner. The last original track on Warp Speed Warriors, “Pixel Prison”, is followed by DragonForce’s unexpected yet brilliant cover of Taylor Swift’s “Wildest Dreams (Taylor’s Version)” as a bonus track that wraps up the epic adventure.

Warp Speed Warriors was produced, mixed and mastered by Damien Rainaud at Mix Unlimited in Los Angeles, California with Sam Totman and Herman Li. This album is a matchless, innovative listening experience that continues the band's legacy with songs that will, without a shadow of a doubt, become instant classics in and beyond the DragonForce canon.

Warp Speed Warriors will be available in the following formats:

- 2CD Deluxe Box incl. Bonus Jewel Case CD with 5 bonus tracks, wristband (embroided), poster flag (100x70cm), gaming coin keyring/pendant (with leathercord), packed in a gym bag (Napalm Records Mailorder exclusive) - strictly limited to 300 copies worldwide

- 1LP Gatefold Turquoise marbled Vinyl incl. slipmat, record butler (Napalm Records Mailorder exclusive) - strictly limited to 200 copies worldwide

- 1LP Gatefold Purple Vinyl (Napalm Records Mailorder exclusive) - strictly limited to 400 copies worldwide

- 1LP Gatefold Orange Vinyl (Retail UK exclusive) - strictly limited to 300 copies

- 1LP Gatefold Black Vinyl

- 1CD Digisleeve incl. 1 Bonus Track

- Digital Album incl. 3 Bonus Tracks

Pre-Order your copy of Warp Speed Warriors here.

Warp Speed Warriors tracklisting:

"Astro Warrior Anthem"

"Power Of The Triforce"

"Kingdom of Steel"

"Burning Heart"

"Space Marine Corp"

"Doomsday Party"

"Prelude to Darkness"

"The Killer Queen"

"Pixel Prison"

"Power Of The Triforce" video:

DragonForce just announced that guitarist, singer and content creator Billy Wilkins will join them on their entire fast-selling North American headline tour that kicks off this week. Wilkins already joined the band on stage after they saw his cover of platinum single “Through The Fire And Flames” going viral on TikTok. Featuring a brand-new setlist and stage production, as well as special guests Amaranthe, Nanowar Of Steel and Edge Of Paradise, the tour will captivate and amaze fans everywhere.

DragonForce is:

Herman Li - Guitar, Backing Vocals

Sam Totman - Guitar, Backing Vocals

Marc Hudson - Vocals

Alicia Vigil - Bass, Backing Vocals

Gee Anzalone - Drums, Backing Vocals

(Photo - Travis Shinn)