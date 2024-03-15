DRAGONFORCE Unleash New Single / Video "Burning Heart"; Warp Speed Warriors Album Released Today

Extreme power metal pioneers DragomForce are releasing their epic new album, Warp Speed Warriors, today, March 15 via Napalm Records. To celebrate the album release, the band unleashes the official music video for latest single “Burning Heart”.

Check out the official video below.

Guitarist Herman Li: “'Burning Heart' is another DragonForce song we are extremely proud of. It’s another epic anthem with our signature sound with 10 guitar solos!. It’s been 5 years since we’ve released a new album. We are super excited for the fans to hear Warp Speed Warriors!”





Warp Speed Warriors was produced, mixed and mastered by Damien Rainaud at Mix Unlimited in Los Angeles, California with Sam Totman and Herman Li. This album is a matchless, innovative listening experience that continues the band's legacy with songs that will, without a shadow of a doubt, become instant classics in and beyond the DragonForce canon.

Warp Speed Warriors is available in the following formats:

- 2CD Deluxe Box incl. Bonus Jewel Case CD with 5 bonus tracks, wristband (embroided), poster flag (100x70cm), gaming coin keyring/pendant (with leathercord), packed in a gym bag (Napalm Records Mailorder exclusive) - strictly limited to 300 copies worldwide

- 1LP Gatefold Turquoise marbled Vinyl incl. slipmat, record butler (Napalm Records Mailorder exclusive) - strictly limited to 200 copies worldwide

- 1LP Gatefold Purple Vinyl (Napalm Records Mailorder exclusive) - strictly limited to 400 copies worldwide

- 1LP Gatefold Orange Vinyl (Retail UK exclusive) - strictly limited to 300 copies

- 1LP Gatefold Black Vinyl

- 1CD Digisleeve incl. 1 Bonus Track

- Digital Album incl. 3 Bonus Tracks

Order your copy of Warp Speed Warriors here.

Warp Speed Warriors tracklisting:

"Astro Warrior Anthem"

"Power Of The Triforce"

"Kingdom of Steel"

"Burning Heart"

"Space Marine Corp"

"Doomsday Party"

"Prelude to Darkness"

"The Killer Queen"

"Pixel Prison"

"Astro Warrior Anthem" video:

"Power Of The Triforce" video:

“Doomsday Party” feat. Elize Ryd video:

DragonForce is:

Herman Li - Guitar, Backing Vocals

Sam Totman - Guitar, Backing Vocals

Marc Hudson - Vocals

Alicia Vigil - Bass, Backing Vocals

Gee Anzalone - Drums, Backing Vocals

(Photo - Travis Shinn)