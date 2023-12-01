DRAGONFORCE Unveil Alternate Version Of "Doomsday Party", Now A Duet With AMARANTHE's ELIZE RYD; Music Video

Extreme power metal unit, DragonForce, has released a new version of their single “Doomsday Party”, now unveiled as a duet with Elize Ryd (Amaranth). This version will be included as a bonus track on some editions of DragonForce's upcoming album Warp Speed Warriors, out on March 15 via Napalm Records.

On “Doomsday Party”, 80s rock influences meet captivating retro video game soundscapes and epic guitar solos in true DragonForce manner, and the original version of the track has already reached over half a million Spotify streams. Elize Ryd’s stunning vocal performance gives the song a new edge.

Herman Li on “Doomsday Party” (feat. Elize Ryd): “I’ve been a big fan of Amaranthe since their demo release. After our mini collab on my Twitch livestream to produce the track ‘Cyber Sausage Fest’, we were thrilled when Elize was able to create this special duet version of the song with DragonForce. I just love listening to her incredible singing, and Elize’s power dynamic performance on Doomsday Party is pure eargasm. I am sure both DragonForce and Amaranthe fans will adore this version of the song too. I'm eagerly anticipating sharing the stage together on our upcoming European co-headline tour.”



Elize Ryd on the collaboration: “One of the most crazy and fun collaborations since the 'Cyber Sausage Fest' song. What a banger 'Doomsday Party' is. This song makes every cell in my body hyped, that’s what I love about DragonForce’s music. I was extremely happy when I received the request to join in on this track. The vocal recording took place in Stockholm with Jona Tee from H.E.A.T.

Finally, I wanna say that it is a huge honor for me to officially take part in DragonForce’s history. Thank you so much for having me. It was incredibly fun to tour with you in the USA and Canada. Can’t wait to see you again on Tour in the UK and Europe.”

Watch the Official Music Video for “Doomsday Party” (feat. Elize Ryd) below:

Warp Speed Warriors was produced, mixed and mastered by Damien Rainaud at Mix Unlimited in Los Angeles, California with Sam Totman and Herman Li. This album is a matchless, innovative listening experience that continues the band's legacy with songs that will, without a shadow of a doubt, become instant classics in and beyond the DragonForce canon.

Warp Speed Warriors will be available in the following formats:

- 2CD Deluxe Box incl. Bonus Jewel Case CD with 5 bonus tracks, wristband (embroided), poster flag (100x70cm), gaming coin keyring/pendant (with leathercord), packed in a gym bag (Napalm Records Mailorder exclusive) - strictly limited to 300 copies worldwide

- 1LP Gatefold Turquoise marbled Vinyl incl. slipmat, record butler (Napalm Records Mailorder exclusive) - strictly limited to 200 copies worldwide

- 1LP Gatefold Purple Vinyl (Napalm Records Mailorder exclusive) - strictly limited to 400 copies worldwide

- 1LP Gatefold Orange Vinyl (Retail UK exclusive) - strictly limited to 300 copies

- 1LP Gatefold Black Vinyl

- 1CD Digisleeve incl. 1 Bonus Track

- Digital Album incl. 3 Bonus Tracks

Pre-Order your copy of Warp Speed Warriors here.

Warp Speed Warriors tracklisting:

"Astro Warrior Anthem"

"Power Of The Triforce"

"Kingdom of Steel"

"Burning Heart"

"Space Marine Corp"

"Doomsday Party"

"Prelude to Darkness"

"The Killer Queen"

"Pixel Prison"

"Power Of The Triforce" video:

DragonForce is preparing for their epic European co-headline tour with Amaranth and special guests Infected Rain. Kicking off in February 2024 in Hamburg, the tour is selling out fast with shows already sold out months in advance.

DragonForce is:

Herman Li - Guitar, Backing Vocals

Sam Totman - Guitar, Backing Vocals

Marc Hudson - Vocals

Alicia Vigil - Bass, Backing Vocals

Gee Anzalone - Drums, Backing Vocals

(Photo - Travis Shinn)