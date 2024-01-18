DRAGONFORCE Unveil New Single “Astro Warrior Anthem”; Official Music Video Streaming

Extreme power metal unit, DragonForce, have unveiled their new single, “Astro Warrior Anthem”, together with an official music video. The opening track from the epic new album, Warp Speed Warriors, out on March 15 via Napalm Records, lives up to DragonForce’s reputation as the world's fastest band – captivating the listener from the very beginning and stunning with guitar solos delivered at an extreme speed.

Herman Li on “Astro Warrior Anthem”: “Astro Warrior Anthem captures all the elements of DragonForce’s music, fused with an explosive music video. I am sure our fans will love it!”

DragonForce, led by guitar virtuosos Sam Totman and Herman Li, have an average of 10 million YouTube views per month and nearly 1.9M monthly Spotify listeners. Recently, the band was featured on the best-selling, award-winning VR game Beat Saber’s Original Soundtrack 6 with their exclusive track “Power Of The Saber Blade”, the fastest song ever included in Beat Saber.

Warp Speed Warriors was produced, mixed and mastered by Damien Rainaud at Mix Unlimited in Los Angeles, California with Sam Totman and Herman Li. This album is a matchless, innovative listening experience that continues the band's legacy with songs that will, without a shadow of a doubt, become instant classics in and beyond the DragonForce canon.

Warp Speed Warriors will be available in the following formats:

- 2CD Deluxe Box incl. Bonus Jewel Case CD with 5 bonus tracks, wristband (embroided), poster flag (100x70cm), gaming coin keyring/pendant (with leathercord), packed in a gym bag (Napalm Records Mailorder exclusive) - strictly limited to 300 copies worldwide

- 1LP Gatefold Turquoise marbled Vinyl incl. slipmat, record butler (Napalm Records Mailorder exclusive) - strictly limited to 200 copies worldwide

- 1LP Gatefold Purple Vinyl (Napalm Records Mailorder exclusive) - strictly limited to 400 copies worldwide

- 1LP Gatefold Orange Vinyl (Retail UK exclusive) - strictly limited to 300 copies

- 1LP Gatefold Black Vinyl

- 1CD Digisleeve incl. 1 Bonus Track

- Digital Album incl. 3 Bonus Tracks

Pre-Order your copy of Warp Speed Warriors here.

Warp Speed Warriors tracklisting:

"Astro Warrior Anthem"

"Power Of The Triforce"

"Kingdom of Steel"

"Burning Heart"

"Space Marine Corp"

"Doomsday Party"

"Prelude to Darkness"

"The Killer Queen"

"Pixel Prison"

"Power Of The Triforce" video:

“Doomsday Party” feat. Elize Ryd video:

DragonForce is preparing for their epic European co-headline tour with Amaranth and special guests Infected Rain, kicking off in February in Hamburg.

DragonForce is:

Herman Li - Guitar, Backing Vocals

Sam Totman - Guitar, Backing Vocals

Marc Hudson - Vocals

Alicia Vigil - Bass, Backing Vocals

Gee Anzalone - Drums, Backing Vocals

(Photo - Travis Shinn)