DRAGONFORCE Unveils New Standalone Single “Doomsday Party”; Official Music Video Streaming

Grammy-nominated extreme power metal legends, DragonForce, have unleashed a standalone single, entitled “Doomsday Party”. The 80s rock influenced track is spiced up with hypnotizing retro video game soundscapes and epic guitar solos in true DragonForce manner.

Formed in 1999, the London, UK based unit is known for their epic compositions, and the world’s fastest band’s signature lies in their masterful and lightning-fast guitar solos and inspiration drawn from a myriad of heavy metal styles and fantasy realms, blending 80s rock influences with infectious sing-along choruses and uplifting melodies.



DragonForce has hundreds of millions of YouTube video views and nearly two million monthly listeners on Spotify (with over 200 million streams on platinum-selling single “Through The Fire And Flames” alone). DragonForce's fast-selling North American tour, which begins next month, will feature a fresh setlist and entirely new stage production. The band is joined by special guests Amaranthe, with additional support from Napalm Records labelmates NanowaR Of Steel, as well as Edge Of Paradise. Get your tickets now before they're gone, and stay tuned for more new music.

Herman Li on “Doomsday Party”: "We're super excited to unveil a brand-new DragonForce song after a wait of over 4 years! It was a tough decision to choose which of our new tracks to release first, but we decided on this one because it showcases a different facet of our music while still retaining the unmistakable DragonForce sound. The filming process for this video was a blast, and we had the opportunity to bring our vision to life in the city of Los Angeles, CA. Our hope is that metal fans from all walks of the genre spectrum will find something to enjoy in it. We can't wait to play this live during our upcoming tour!"

DragonForce tour dates:

North American Tour 2023:

October

20 - Mesa, AZ - Nile Theater*

21 - Albuquerque, NM - Revel*

23 - Austin, TX - Empire Garage

24 - Dallas, TX - The Granada

25 - Houston, TX - House of Blues

27 - Orlando, FL - House of Blues

28 - Ft Lauderdale, FL - Culture Room

30 - Atlanta, GA - Masquerade - Heaven

31 - Charlotte, NC - The Underground

November

1 - Baltimore, MD - Baltimore Soundstage

3 - New York, NY - Palladium Time Square

4 - Worcester, MA - The Palladium

5 - Montreal, QC - MTelus

6 - Toronto, ON - Danforth Music Hall

8 - Cleveland, OH - Agora Theater

9 - Detroit, MI - The Majestic

10 - Chicago, IL - House of Blues

11 - Minneapolis, MN - First Avenue

12 - Lawrence, KS - Granada Theater

14 - Denver, CO - Summit Music Hall

15 - Salt Lake City, UT - The Depot

16 - Boise, ID - Knitting Factory

18 - Berkeley, CA - UC Theater

19 - Los Angeles, CA - The Wiltern

* no NanowaR of Steel

DragonForce are:

Herman Li - Guitar, Backing Vocals

Sam Totman - Guitar, Backing Vocals

Marc Hudson - Vocals

Alicia Vigil - Bass, Backing Vocals

Gee Anzalone - Drums, Backing Vocals

(Photo - Travis Shinn)