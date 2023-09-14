DRAGONFORCE Unveils New Standalone Single “Doomsday Party”; Official Music Video Streaming
September 14, 2023, an hour ago
Grammy-nominated extreme power metal legends, DragonForce, have unleashed a standalone single, entitled “Doomsday Party”. The 80s rock influenced track is spiced up with hypnotizing retro video game soundscapes and epic guitar solos in true DragonForce manner.
Formed in 1999, the London, UK based unit is known for their epic compositions, and the world’s fastest band’s signature lies in their masterful and lightning-fast guitar solos and inspiration drawn from a myriad of heavy metal styles and fantasy realms, blending 80s rock influences with infectious sing-along choruses and uplifting melodies.
DragonForce has hundreds of millions of YouTube video views and nearly two million monthly listeners on Spotify (with over 200 million streams on platinum-selling single “Through The Fire And Flames” alone). DragonForce's fast-selling North American tour, which begins next month, will feature a fresh setlist and entirely new stage production. The band is joined by special guests Amaranthe, with additional support from Napalm Records labelmates NanowaR Of Steel, as well as Edge Of Paradise. Get your tickets now before they're gone, and stay tuned for more new music.
Herman Li on “Doomsday Party”: "We're super excited to unveil a brand-new DragonForce song after a wait of over 4 years! It was a tough decision to choose which of our new tracks to release first, but we decided on this one because it showcases a different facet of our music while still retaining the unmistakable DragonForce sound. The filming process for this video was a blast, and we had the opportunity to bring our vision to life in the city of Los Angeles, CA. Our hope is that metal fans from all walks of the genre spectrum will find something to enjoy in it. We can't wait to play this live during our upcoming tour!"
DragonForce tour dates:
North American Tour 2023:
October
20 - Mesa, AZ - Nile Theater*
21 - Albuquerque, NM - Revel*
23 - Austin, TX - Empire Garage
24 - Dallas, TX - The Granada
25 - Houston, TX - House of Blues
27 - Orlando, FL - House of Blues
28 - Ft Lauderdale, FL - Culture Room
30 - Atlanta, GA - Masquerade - Heaven
31 - Charlotte, NC - The Underground
November
1 - Baltimore, MD - Baltimore Soundstage
3 - New York, NY - Palladium Time Square
4 - Worcester, MA - The Palladium
5 - Montreal, QC - MTelus
6 - Toronto, ON - Danforth Music Hall
8 - Cleveland, OH - Agora Theater
9 - Detroit, MI - The Majestic
10 - Chicago, IL - House of Blues
11 - Minneapolis, MN - First Avenue
12 - Lawrence, KS - Granada Theater
14 - Denver, CO - Summit Music Hall
15 - Salt Lake City, UT - The Depot
16 - Boise, ID - Knitting Factory
18 - Berkeley, CA - UC Theater
19 - Los Angeles, CA - The Wiltern
* no NanowaR of Steel
DragonForce are:
Herman Li - Guitar, Backing Vocals
Sam Totman - Guitar, Backing Vocals
Marc Hudson - Vocals
Alicia Vigil - Bass, Backing Vocals
Gee Anzalone - Drums, Backing Vocals
(Photo - Travis Shinn)