DRAGONKNIGHT Signs With Scarlet Records; Debut Out In 2025

Dragonknight has signed a multi-album deal with Scarlet Records.

The band states in a scribe to the Legion:

“Salutations!

“Hailing from the bitter-cold north, Dragonknight, a group composed of five mythical Dragonlords, battle-hardened in various now disbanded groups, together with a host of sworn followers, the Legion, as they so aptly call themselves, have united in their efforts to tell the tales of the Dragonlords' encounters and endeavours on their path to reclaim their seat of power residing in Atlantis, the ancient home, from which they were cast out aeons ago.

“Smelted from countless bars of metal in the black flames of the underworld, an album of utmost power was forged, combining soaring melodies, an adamantium wall of sound, and mythical tales written by the Dragonlords and now retold, time and time again, by the Legion.

“A covenant with Scarlet Records, signed with the blood of the Serpent-mother now, has paved the way for a heroic companionship required for the dissemination of the album crafted with purest strength and will.

“The release of this encapsulation of steel and fire shall see the grey light of day on a date to be later proclaimed.

“This is now a call to all able bodied enthusiasts of heroic metal to join the Legion, witness the triumph of Dragonknight and weave themselves as legends into the glorious tapestry of time itself!

“Die for metal!”

The Dragonknight debut album will be released in early 2025.

(Photo: Tage Rönnqvist)