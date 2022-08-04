DRAGONLAND Release New Single "Flight From Destruction"; Music Video

More than ten years without a new studio album could be reason enough for a band to fall into oblivion, unless of course they left a lasting impression on their fans before their hiatus. In case of Swedish melodic metal masters Dragonland, who have inspired their extensive following repeatedly since the release of their debut The Battle Of The Ivory Plains in 2001, the anticipation of new material has continued to grow from year to year since their 2011 release Under The Grey Banner.

Finally, Dragonland returns to the heavy music scene, with their brand new, colossal album The Power Of The Nightstar, which is slated for a release on October 14 via AFM Records.

Following the previously-released, first single and album title track, now, Dragonland shares a music video for a new song, "Flight From Destruction", showcasing the album’s amazing range of wonderfully haunting, fast-paced melodic metal the band is known and loved for.

Dragonland's upcoming magnum opus was mixed and mastered by studio icon Jacob Hansen at Hansen Studios, and will be available on October 14 via AFM Records. Pre-order here.

The Power Of The Nightstar tracklisting:

"The Awakening"

"A Light In The Dark"

"Flight From Destruction"

"Through Galaxies Endless"

"The Scattering Of Darkness"

"A Threat From Beyond The Shadows"

"Aphelion"

"Celestial Squadron"

"Resurrecting An Ancient Technology"

"The Power Of The Nightstar"

"Final Hour"

"Journey's End"

"Oblivion"

"The Power Of The Nightstar" video: