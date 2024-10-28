DRAGONY Launch Music Video For New Single "Dreamchasers"

Austrian power metallers, Dragony, have shared a new single, "Dreamchasers", from their recently released studio album Hic Svnt Dracones, out on Steamhammer / SPV. The song features Ambre Vourvahis from Xandria and is accompanied by a new music video, available below.

Singer Siegfried Samer on the track: "We are happy that Ambre Vourvahis from Xandria agreed to a guest performance on our new song 'Dreamchasers'. Xandria has been an important part of the symphonic metal scene for many years, and they have found a fantastic new singer in Ambre, who also added an amazing performance on our song 'Dreamchasers', that enhances the song considerably. We therefore absolutely wanted to release another video which would also feature Ambre."

The first tour dates for early 2025 are also already set for Dragon. On February 23, the band will visit their Greek friends at the "Ghostlands & Ravenlands" festival in Athens, followed by a European tour as a special guest for Serious Black from March 18 to March 30.

Watch the video for "Dreamchasers":

What started in the summer of 2007 as a studio project conceived by a handful of enthusiastic power metal fans from Vienna, Austria known as “The Dragonslayer Project,” Dragony has long since become an established name in the international metal world.

After completing their first headlining tour across Mexico in October 2023 and later touring as a support act for Warkings, the group has now begun a new chapter. For 2024, Dragony refreshed their lineup, welcoming Matt on guitars and Chris on drums. Having signed with the renowned metal label Steamhammer/SPV this rejuvenated ensemble is ready to write the next part of its story, combining new members' talents with the support of its esteemed new label.

Hic Svnt Dracones can be ordered here.

Tracklisting:

"From The New World (1584)"

"Dreamchasers"

"Silver & Blood"

"Dragon Of The Sea (Sic Parvis Magna)"

"Ill Met By Moonlight"

"Perfect Storm"

"Hic Svnt Dracones (Here Be Dragons)"

"The World Serpent"

"The Einherjar (What Dreams May Come)"

"Twilight Of The Gods"

"Beyond The Rainbow Bridge"

"The Untold Story (Albion Online)" (Bonus Track)

"Twilight Of The Gods" video:

"Dragon Of The Sea (Sic Parvis Magna)" lyric video:

"Beyond The Rainbow Bridge" video:

Dragony are:

Chris Auckenthaler: Drums

Herbert Glos: Bass

Manuel Hartleb: Keyboards

Matvei Plekhanov: Guitars

Simon Saito: Guitars

Siegfried Samer: Vocals