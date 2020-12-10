DRAGONY Presents New Single & Lyric Video For Symphonic Power Metal Hymn "Golden Dawn"

Austrian symphonic power metal heroes, Dragony, recently announced the release of their new epic full-length, Viribus Unitis, out January 15 via Napalm Records, where we return to the days when Austria was ruled by emperor Franz Joseph and his wife, empress Sisi. But forget everything you’ve heard and read so far! According to Dragony and their upcoming opus Viribus Unitis, the history of their home country took a completely different turn.

After releasing the smashing first offering “Gods Of War”, with special guest songwriters Tommy Johansson (Sabaton) and Tomas Svedin (Symphony Of Tragedy), the six-piece around former Visions Of Atlantis singer Siegfried Samer is breaking in with a new anthem. Accompanied by a visually palpable lyric video, the second single, “Golden Dawn”, serves a crazy turn packed into a trademark Dragony glory metal hymn: Vienna is crumbling and burning, World War I rages on. Through the efforts of Archduke Rudolf, who is quite close to the edge of his own sanity and his will to surrender to dark powers, Queen Sisi has returned from the dead. And she did not come back alone! Driven by old magic from the lands beyond the veil, the legions of the damned have arrived.

Singer Siegfried Samer on “Golden Dawn”: “This song deals with Archduke Rudolf's tinkering with dark magic, as he delves deep into the rituals and teachings of the Ars Goetia, in the attempt to bring his mother, Empress Elisabeth, back from the dead. Naturally, an undertaking such as this has to go terribly wrong, and Elisabeth is resurrected, possessed by a demon, as an undead Empress of the Damned, raising an army of the undead herself and leading it into battle against all mankind. Musically, it's a classic Dragony song, with a huge, catchy chorus and a symphonic middle part that is heavily supported by orchestra and thus forms an interesting contrast to the straightforward Power Metal of the first album single 'Gods Of War'.”

Watch the lyric video for "Golden Dawn" below:

Founded in 2007 and after releasing three studio records, Dragony returns to its rock opera roots on their brand new output. On Viribus Unitis the Austrian-based unit unveils what really happened at the time of the last Habsburg ruler of Austria, emperor Franz Joseph, his wife, empress Sisi, and their son, the troubled Archduke Rudolf.

Let’s clear the assumption that Rudolph died after trying to take his life at castle Mayerling in 1889. No way! Instead, after his mother Sisi is assassinated in 1898 in Switzerland, he subsequently gets in contact with dark powers which, driven by his desire to be with her again, make him turn to black magic and demonology. Now history takes its true course. There are not only zombies and cyberpunks lurking - Dragony also managed to prove further entanglements of well-known personalities you could never imagine...

For the exciting adventure cemented in their upcoming album, Dragony are supported by well-known colleagues like Tommy Johansson (Sabaton, Majestica, Symphony Of Tragedy), Tomas Svedin (Symphony Of Tragedy), Michele Guaitoli (Visions Of Atlantis) and Georg Neuhauser (Serenity) - just to name a few. Mixing and mastering on Viribus Unitis was handled by Sebastian “Seeb” Levermann of Orden Ogan in his Greenman Studios in Germany.

Siegfried Samer on the new album, Viribus Unitis: "Viribus Unitis marks both a return to our musical roots as well as a next step into the future for Dragony, as we are returning to a 'rock opera concept' album similar to our debut Legends, but at the same time, we have evolved musically and are delivering what we consider our heaviest and most diverse album to date.

"And even though we are taking a bit of a creative approach with the source material, the concept story of the album is deeply intertwined with the history of Austria and in particular with the end of the Habsburg monarchy, which is often romanticized in Austria and ingrained in our collective consciousness. We are therefore thrilled to be able to release this very special album on an Austrian label, Napalm Records, and hope that both old and new fans of Dragony will enjoy the brand new songs!”

Could Dragony’s rewriting of history mark a new revelation of hidden truths previously shrouded in fantasy? Only Viribus Unitis tells all!

Viribus Unitis will be available in the following formats:

- 4 Page Digipak

- LP Gatefold Red Transparent

- 4 Page Digipak + Shirt

- Digital Album

- 4 Page Digipak + Shirt, Napalm Records Shop Only

Pre-order Viribus Unitis here.

Tracklisting:

"On The Blue Danube"

"Gods Of War"

"Love You To Death"

"Magic"

"Darkness Within"

"A.E.I.O.U."

"Viribus Unitis"

"Golden Dawn"

"Made Of Metal (Cyberpunk Joseph)"

"Battle Royale"

"Legends Never Die"

"Haben Sie Wien schon bei Nacht geseh'n"

"Gods Of War" video:

Dragony is:

Frederic Brünner - Drums

Herbert Glos - Bass

Manuel Hartleb - Keyboards

Andreas Poppernitsch - Guitars

Simon Saito - Guitars

Siegfried Samer - Vocals

(Photo - Dominik Izaquiel Tomé)