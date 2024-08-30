DRAGONY Share "Dragon Of The Sea (Sic Parvis Magna)" Single And Lyric Video

Today, epic power metal slayers Dragony share "Dragon Of The Sea (Sic Parvis Magna)", the second single from their upcoming fifth studio album, Hic Svnt Dracones. The album is due out on October 11, 2024, and will be released via Steamhammer/SPV. The band has also made a lyric video for the new track, watch below.

Commenting on "Dragon Of The Sea (Sic Parvis Magna)," singer Sigi Samer had this to say: "The song focuses on legendary British privateer Sir Francis Drake, as it was the future bane of the Spanish Armada who rescued the first colonists from Roanoke. The song is a classic heavy metal anthem with a driving guitar riff and epic chorus that captures the adventurous spirit of the times its lyrics talk about."

What started in the summer of 2007 as a studio project conceived by a handful of enthusiastic power metal fans from Vienna, Austria known as “The Dragonslayer Project,” Dragony has long since become an established name in the international metal world.

After completing their first headlining tour across Mexico in October 2023 and later touring as a support act for Warkings, the group has now begun a new chapter. For 2024, Dragony refreshed their lineup, welcoming Matt on guitars and Chris on drums. Having signed with the renowned metal label Steamhammer/SPV this rejuvenated ensemble is ready to write the next part of its story, combining new members' talents with the support of its esteemed new label.

Once again, Dragony invites listeners on an epic journey into long-forgotten times and realms, as the concept story behind Hic Svnt Dracones tells a new, fantastical interpretation of the events surrounding the Lost Colony of Roanoke in the “New World," as well as the fate of the British colonists who disappeared there, all neatly tied into a bombastic power metal package.

Hic Svnt Dracones will be available in the following formats:

- CD Digipak

- 2LP Gatefold Version

- Download

- Stream

Pre-order here.

Tracklisting:

"From The New World (1584)"

"Dreamchasers"

"Silver & Blood"

"Dragon Of The Sea (Sic Parvis Magna)"

"Ill Met By Moonlight"

"Perfect Storm"

"Hic Svnt Dracones (Here Be Dragons)"

"The World Serpent"

"The Einherjar (What Dreams May Come)"

"Twilight Of The Gods"

"Beyond The Rainbow Bridge"

"The Untold Story (Albion Online)" (Bonus Track)

"Beyond The Rainbow Bridge" video:

Dragony are:

Chris Auckenthaler: Drums

Herbert Glos: Bass

Manuel Hartleb: Keyboards

Matvei Plekhanov: Guitars

Simon Saito: Guitars

Siegfried Samer: Vocals