DRAGONY Share "Twilight Of The Gods" Single And Music Video

Today, epic power metal slayers, Dragony, share "Twilight Of The Gods", the third single from their upcoming fifth studio album, Hic Svnt Dracones. The album is out on October 11 via Steamhammer/SPV. The track is accompanied by a new music video available below.

About "Twilight Of The Gods," singer Sigi Samer had this to say: "This track is told from the perspective of a Viking warrior as he relates the events of the Ragnarök, the 'end of days' in Norse mythology, which have been set in motion by the arrival of the British colonists in their mythical land-before-time which the Vikings call Midgard. It is a heavy, mid-tempo song driven by its uncompromising chorus and catchy synth leads, topped off by an epic guitar solo."

Once again, Dragony invites listeners on an epic journey into long-forgotten times and realms, as the concept story behind Hic Svnt Dracones tells a new, fantastical interpretation of the events surrounding the Lost Colony of Roanoke in the “New World," as well as the fate of the British colonists who disappeared there, all neatly tied into a bombastic power metal package.

Produced, mixed, and mastered by genre great Jacob Hansen (Amaranthe, Epica), this release features eleven catchy and melodic tracks that will excite both fans of modern Power Metal and traditionalists alike.

Watch the music video for "Twilight Of The Gods":

What started in the summer of 2007 as a studio project conceived by a handful of enthusiastic power metal fans from Vienna, Austria known as “The Dragonslayer Project,” Dragony has long since become an established name in the international metal world.

After completing their first headlining tour across Mexico in October 2023 and later touring as a support act for Warkings, the group has now begun a new chapter. For 2024, Dragony refreshed their lineup, welcoming Matt on guitars and Chris on drums. Having signed with the renowned metal label Steamhammer/SPV this rejuvenated ensemble is ready to write the next part of its story, combining new members' talents with the support of its esteemed new label.

Hic Svnt Dracones will be available in the following formats:

- CD Digipak

- 2LP Gatefold Version

- Download

- Stream

Tracklisting:

"From The New World (1584)"

"Dreamchasers"

"Silver & Blood"

"Dragon Of The Sea (Sic Parvis Magna)"

"Ill Met By Moonlight"

"Perfect Storm"

"Hic Svnt Dracones (Here Be Dragons)"

"The World Serpent"

"The Einherjar (What Dreams May Come)"

"Twilight Of The Gods"

"Beyond The Rainbow Bridge"

"The Untold Story (Albion Online)" (Bonus Track)

"Dragon Of The Sea (Sic Parvis Magna)" lyric video:

"Beyond The Rainbow Bridge" video:

Dragony are:

Chris Auckenthaler: Drums

Herbert Glos: Bass

Manuel Hartleb: Keyboards

Matvei Plekhanov: Guitars

Simon Saito: Guitars

Siegfried Samer: Vocals