DRAGONY Signs To Steamhammer/SPV; New Studio Album Due In October

Symphonic metal band, Dragony from Vienna, Austria, is excited to announce their new label deal with Steamhammer/SPV.

After four albums, one EP, and more than 15 years on the international metal scene, the Austrian sextet has signed a new record deal with Steamhammer/SPV in advance of the upcoming release of the band's fifth album.

Dragony states: "As a renowned label with a forty-year history in the metal business, Steamhammer/SPV has seen and done it all, and is still going strong today! Some of our favorite bands are or were signed to SPV, and we've enjoyed their releases greatly over the years, so we are thrilled to write the next chapter in the Dragony story together with SPV. We've got a lot of great things cooking behind the scenes right now, and we can't wait to unleash them upon the metal world in cooperation with SPV!"

Olly Hahn, head of Steamhammer, adds: "Dragony is a hardworking band and has countless fans all over the world. Dedication and persistence are trademarks for this sextet from Austria and we are ready to start the next chapter together with them."

The band's new studio album is scheduled for on October release. First single and video will be released in late-April.

Dragony are:

Chris Auckenthaler: Drums

Herbert Glos: Bass

Manuel Hartleb: Keyboards

Matvei Plekhanov: Guitars

Simon Saito: Guitars

Siegfried Samer: Vocals