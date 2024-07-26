DRAGONY To Release Hic Svnt Dracones Album In October; "Beyond The Rainbow Bridge" Single And Video Out Now

What started in the summer of 2007 as a studio project conceived by a handful of enthusiastic power metal fans from Vienna, Austria known as “The Dragonslayer Project”, Dragony has long since become an established name in the international metal circus – and is set to release its fifth studio album, Hic Svnt Dracones, on October 11.

The band's journey has been marked by significant milestones and changes. After completing their first headlining tour across Mexico in October 2023 and later touring as a support act for Warkings, the group is now poised to begin a new chapter. As they enter 2024, the band has refreshed their lineup, welcoming Matt on guitars and Chris on drums. This rejuvenated ensemble has also signed with the renowned metal label Steamhammer/SPV. With these exciting developments, the band is ready to write the next part of their story, combining their new members' talents with the support of their esteemed new label.

With their new studio album Hic Svnt Dracones, Dragony takes no prisoners. Produced, mixed, and mastered by genre great Jacob Hansen (Amaranthe, Epica), this release features eleven catchy and melodic tracks that will excite both fans of modern Power Metal and traditionalists alike.

Once again, Dragony invites listeners on an epic journey into long-forgotten times and realms, as the concept story behind Hic Svnt Dracones tells a new, fantastical interpretation of the events surrounding the Lost Colony of Roanoke in the “New World," as well as the fate of the British colonists who disappeared there, all neatly tied into a bombastic power metal package.

Hic Svnt Dracones will be available in the following formats:

- CD Digipak

- 2LP Gatefold Version

- Download

- Stream

Tracklisting:

"From The New World (1584)"

"Dreamchasers"

"Silver & Blood"

"Dragon Of The Sea (Sic Parvis Magna)"

"Ill Met By Moonlight"

"Perfect Storm"

"Hic Svnt Dracones (Here Be Dragons)"

"The World Serpent"

"The Einherjar (What Dreams May Come)"

"Twilight Of The Gods"

"Beyond The Rainbow Bridge"

"The Untold Story (Albion Online)" (Bonus Track)

"Beyond The Rainbow Bridge" video:

Dragony are:

Chris Auckenthaler: Drums

Herbert Glos: Bass

Manuel Hartleb: Keyboards

Matvei Plekhanov: Guitars

Simon Saito: Guitars

Siegfried Samer: Vocals