DREAD SOVEREIGN Feat. PRIMORDIAL Vocalist Launch “She Wolves Of The Savage Season” Single

Dread Sovereign has released their third full-length, Alchemical Warfare. For a preview of the record, a video for the single, "She Wolves of the Savage Season" is streaming below.

Alchemical Warfare can be preordered here in the following formats:

- digipak-CD

- 180g black vinyl (EU exclusive)

- slate blue / grey marbled vinyl (EU exclusive - limited to 200 copies)

- raisin rouge marbled vinyl (EU exclusive - limited to 150 copies)

- gold / black dust vinyl (Kings Road exclusive - limited to 100 copies)

- white / black marbled vinyl (US exclusive)

Dread Sovereign was formed in Dublin, Ireland in 2013 by Primordial vocalist Nemtheanga to give praise to filthy cult old doom, black and heavy metal. Their first EP, 2013's Pray To The Devil In Man, came out on Roadburn/Burning World Records to coincide with the band's live debut. Soon after, two full-lengths were released by Van Records: All Hell's Martyrs (2014) and For Doom The Bell Tolls (2017). And now, in early 2021, the band will release their new album, Alchemical Warfare, through Metal Blade Records.

"Our motto when we started was 'The World is Doomed'…and it seems life is imitating art…as we are looking like filthy prophets!" says vocalist/bassist Nemtheanga. "Several years in the making, the new Dread Sovereign is ready for the End of the World, which might be next year in case you didn't know! A bit more reckless and up-tempo than the previous releases, yet the template remains doom, Alchemical Warfare just has a bit more Venom and Motörhead thrown into the mix. If it's the end of days we might as well go out with middle fingers raised right?"

Alchemical Warfare tracklisting:

"A Curse On Men"

"She Wolves Of The Savage Season"

"The Great Beast We Serve"

"Nature Is The Devil's Church"

"Her Master's Voice"

"Viral Tomb"

"Devil's Bane"

"Ruin Upon The Temple Mount"

"You Don't Move Me (I Don't Give A Fuck)" * CD+digital bonus track only

"The Great Beast We Serve" video:

"Nature Is The Devil's Church" video:

Dread Sovereign lineup:

Nemtheanga - vocals/bass

Bones - guitars

JK - drums

Since the pandemic began, Alan/Nemtheanga has also started a podcast, entitled Agitators Anonymous. Well over 30 episodes with almost 75,000 listens, Agitators Anonymous is a mixture of tour stories, politics, the occult, culture, history, travel, black humour, special guests, deep dives into books, events, writers, and characters from the past - and of course, metal.

Fans can listen at the below links and across all podcast platforms:

- Spotify

- shows.acast.com

- YouTube