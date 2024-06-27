DREAM EVIL Premier Official Music Video For New Single "Chosen Force"

Swedish powerhouse heavy metal group, Dream Evil, have released a video for their new single, "Chosen Force", featured on their upcoming seventh studio album, Metal Gods, to be released via longtime label Century Media Records worldwide on July 26.

Watch the new video, directed by Patric Ullaeus, below:

Once again featuring recording/mixing duties by Dream Evil guitarist Fredrik Nordström at his legendary Studio Fredman (In Flames, At The Gates, HammerFall, Arch Enemy, Bring Me The Horizon, etc.), Metal Gods features cover artwork by Seth Siro Anton (Paradise Lost, Exodus, Rotting Christ, etc.) and includes 10 new songs of pure steel, introducing their newest lineup addition in drummer Sören Fardvik and also featuring guest lead guitar appearances by Jonathan Thorpenberg (The Unguided), Tommy Johansson (ex Sabaton) and Chris Amott (ex Arch Enemy / Dark Tranquillity).

Metal Gods will be made available as Standard Jewelcase CD, 180gr. LP (Either as black vinyl or as transparent sun yellow vinyl, limited to 300x copies) or as Digital Album. Preorder here.

Tracklisting:

“Metal Gods”

“Chosen Force”

“The Tyrant Dies At Dawn”

“Lightning Strikes”

“Fight In The Night”

“Masters Of Arms”

“Born In Hell”

“Insane”

“Night Stalker”

“Y.A.N.A.”

“Metal Gods” video: