DREAM THEATER Announce "40th Anniversary Tour 2024 - 2025"; First Tour With MIKE PORTNOY In 14 Years

A tour announcement that has been fourteen years in the making, Grammy-winning, progressive music titans, Dream Theater, are announcing their 40th Anniversary Tour 2024 - 2025.

The tour - presented as An Evening With Dream Theater - is the first outing since drummer Mike Portnoy’s return to the lineup joining vocalist James LaBrie, bassist John Myung, guitarist John Petrucci, and keyboardist Jordan Rudess.

The European leg consists of stops in 23 cities and kicks off on October 20 and runs through November 24. Dream Theater will be performing classics and fan favorites from their catalog in what promises to be an unforgettable evening of music.

More information on all tickets and VIP packages can be found here.

“This tour is going to be incredibly special for all of us! Each show will surely be filled with anticipation and a variety of emotions. We can’t wait to step on stage together once again and begin this historic celebration of 40 years with everyone this fall. This is just the beginning, and we will have plenty of more exciting Dream Theater news to share in the coming months,” explains Dream Theater.

An Evening With Dream Theater 40th Anniversary Tour 2024 - 2025

October

20 - London, England - The O2

22 - Berlin, Germany - Uber Eats Music Hall

23 - Koln, Germany - Palladium

25 - Milan, Italy - Forum

26 - Rome, Italy - Palazzo dello Sport

28 - Munich, Germany - Zenith

29 - Zagreb, Croatia - Arena Zagreb

November

1 - Budapest, Hungary - Budapest Arena

2 - Prague - Czech Republic - Fortuna Arena

3 - Lodz, Poland - Atlas Arena

6 - Helsinki, Finland - Metro Areena

8 - Stockholm. Sweden - Waterfront

9 - Oslo, Norway - Spektrum

10 - Copenhagen, Denmark - Poolen

12 - Luxembourg - Rockhal

13 - Zurich, Switzerland - The Hall

14 - Lyon, France - Halle Tony Garnier

16 - Lisbon, Portugal - MEO Arena

17 - Madrid, Spain - La Cubierta de Leganés

20 - Stuttgart, Germany - Beethovensaal

21 - Frankfurt, Germany - Jahrhundderthalle

23 - Paris, France - Adidas Arena

24 - Amsterdam - AFAS Live

Dream Theater has been in their DTHQ studio working on their 16th studio album and the first with Portnoy since 2009’s Black Clouds & Silver Linings. More information on the upcoming release will be unveiled in the future.

(Photo Courtesy of Dream Theater)