DREAM THEATER Announce Top Of The World Tour Shows For Philippines, Thailand And Indonesia; Second Show For Seoul, South Korea Confirmed

Prog metal kings Dream Theater recently announced they will return to Japan and South Korea in April and May. They have now added shows in the Philippines, Thailand and Indonesia to their Asia schedule, along with an additional show in South Korea.

Dream Theater's tour schedule for Asia is now follows:

April

25 - Mastercard Hall - Seoul, South Korea

26 - Mastercard Hall - Seoul, South Korea (SOLD OUT)

30 - Budokan - Tokyo, Japan

May

1 - Civic Center Forest Hall - Nagoya, Japan

2 - International Conference Center - Osaka, Japan

4 - Smart Araneta Coliseum - Manila, Philippines

7 - MGI Hall - Bangkok, Thailand

12 - Ecopark, Ancol - Jakarta, Indonesia