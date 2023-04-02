DREAM THEATER Announce Top Of The World Tour Shows For Singapore And Malaysia; Second Show For Tokyo, Japan Confirmed
Prog metal kings Dream Theater recently announced they will return to Japan and South Korea in April and May. They have now added shows in Singapore and Malaysia to their Asia schedule, along with an additional show in Tokyo.
Dream Theater's tour schedule for Asia is now follows:
April
25 - Mastercard Hall - Seoul, South Korea
26 - Mastercard Hall - Seoul, South Korea
28 - Budokan - Tokyo, Japan
30 - Budokan - Tokyo, Japan
May
1 - Civic Center Forest Hall - Nagoya, Japan
2 - International Conference Center - Osaka, Japan
4 - Smart Araneta Coliseum - Manila, Philippines
7 - MGI Hall - Bangkok, Thailand
9 - The Star Performing Arts Centre - Singapore
10 - Zepp - Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia
12 - Ecopark, Ancol - Jakarta, Indonesia