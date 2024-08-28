DREAM THEATER Announces 7LP Box Set Featuring Four Albums

Dream Theater has unveiled their massive new 7LP Box Set, Dream Theater Vol. 1. It will be released on September 27, 2024 via Rhino Records.

It notably includes four highly sought-after albums on vinyl, namely Images And Words, Awake, Falling Into Infinity, and Metropolis Pt. 2: Scenes From A Memory.

The set is exclusively available on Rhino.com in North America and via select Warner Music Group stores internationally, and limited to only 2,500 copies worldwide.

Featuring brand new slipcase art for Vol. 1. designed by Hugh Syme, the out-of-print or rare vinyl pressings of these classic releases are soon to be available in one comprehensive set, with Vol. 2 and Vol. 3 set to release in 2025.

Preorder at the Rhino Records webshop.

Dream Theater recently announced their 40th Anniversary Tour 2024 - 2025.The tour - presented as An Evening With Dream Theater - is the first outing since drummer Mike Portnoy’s return to the lineup joining vocalist James LaBrie, bassist John Myung, guitarist John Petrucci, and keyboardist Jordan Rudess.

The European leg consists of stops in 23 cities and kicks off on October 20 and runs through November 24. Dream Theater will be performing classics and fan favorites from their catalog in what promises to be an unforgettable evening of music.

An Evening With Dream Theater 40th Anniversary Tour 2024 - 2025

October

20 - London, England - The O2

22 - Berlin, Germany - Uber Eats Music Hall

23 - Koln, Germany - Palladium

25 - Milan, Italy - Forum

26 - Rome, Italy - Palazzo dello Sport

28 - Munich, Germany - Zenith

29 - Zagreb, Croatia - Arena Zagreb

November

1 - Budapest, Hungary - Budapest Arena

2 - Prague - Czech Republic - Fortuna Arena

3 - Lodz, Poland - Atlas Arena

6 - Helsinki, Finland - Metro Areena

8 - Stockholm. Sweden - Waterfront

9 - Oslo, Norway - Spektrum

10 - Copenhagen, Denmark - Poolen

12 - Luxembourg - Rockhal

13 - Zurich, Switzerland - The Hall

14 - Lyon, France - Halle Tony Garnier

16 - Lisbon, Portugal - MEO Arena

17 - Madrid, Spain - La Cubierta de Leganés

20 - Stuttgart, Germany - Beethovensaal

21 - Frankfurt, Germany - Jahrhundderthalle

23 - Paris, France - Adidas Arena

24 - Amsterdam - AFAS Live

Dream Theater has been in their DTHQ studio working on their 16th studio album and the first with Portnoy since 2009’s Black Clouds & Silver Linings. More information on the upcoming release will be unveiled in the future.

(Photo Courtesy of Dream Theater)