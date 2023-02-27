DREAM THEATER Confirm April 2023 Show For Seoul, South Korea

Prog metal kings Dream Theater recently announced they will return to Japan for three shows in April and May. Prior to that, the band has now confirmed they will play Seoul, South Korea on April 26th. Tickets go on sale March 2nd at 6PM KST at this location.

Dream Theater's tour schedule for Asia is currently follows:

April

26 - Mastercard Hall - Seoul, South Korea

30 - Budokan - Tokyo, Japan

May

1 - Civic Center Forest Hall - Nagoya, Japan

2 - International Conference Center - Osaka, Japan