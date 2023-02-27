DREAM THEATER Confirm April 2023 Show For Seoul, South Korea
February 27, 2023, 12 minutes ago
Prog metal kings Dream Theater recently announced they will return to Japan for three shows in April and May. Prior to that, the band has now confirmed they will play Seoul, South Korea on April 26th. Tickets go on sale March 2nd at 6PM KST at this location.
Dream Theater's tour schedule for Asia is currently follows:
April
26 - Mastercard Hall - Seoul, South Korea
30 - Budokan - Tokyo, Japan
May
1 - Civic Center Forest Hall - Nagoya, Japan
2 - International Conference Center - Osaka, Japan