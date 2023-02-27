DREAM THEATER Confirm April 2023 Show For Seoul, South Korea

February 27, 2023, 12 minutes ago

news dream theater heavy metal

DREAM THEATER Confirm April 2023 Show For Seoul, South Korea

Prog metal kings Dream Theater recently announced they will return to Japan for three shows in April and May. Prior to that, the band has now confirmed they will play Seoul, South Korea on April 26th. Tickets go on sale March 2nd at 6PM KST at this location.

Dream Theater's tour schedule for Asia is currently follows:

April 
26 - Mastercard Hall - Seoul, South Korea
30 - Budokan - Tokyo, Japan

May 
1 - Civic Center Forest Hall - Nagoya, Japan
2 - International Conference Center - Osaka, Japan



Featured Audio

IN FLAMES – “Meet Your Maker” (Nuclear Blast)

IN FLAMES – “Meet Your Maker” (Nuclear Blast)

Featured Video

MEDEVIL Premieres "Amongst Thieves"

MEDEVIL Premieres "Amongst Thieves"

Latest Reviews