Prog metal kings Dream Theater will return to Japan for three shows in April and May. Theyx will play in Tokyo, Nagoya and Osaka. Info and tickets are available here.

Dates are as follows:

April

30 - Budokan - Tokyo, Japan

May

1 - Civic Center Forest Hall - Nagoya, Japan

2 - International Conference Center - Osaka, Japan

Dream Theater's current European / UK tour schedule is available below.