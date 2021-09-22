DREAM THEATER Debut Music Video For New Single "Invisible Monster"

Dream Theater have debuted the music video for "Invisible Monster", the new single from the band's upcoming album, A View From The Top Of The World, set for release on October 22.

The new track clocks in at 6:27 and showcases the musicianship and creativity that has garnered the band fans around the globe. The video for the song was directed by William “Wombat” Felch (Mudvayne, HellYeah, Crobot, Static-X, Nefariant) and follows the story of an artist’s internal struggles as the band is showcased performing the track. The piece of art created by Felch in the video now lives inside DTHQ.

“It was written after we’d written a bunch of material. A lot of the music was super energetic and upbeat tempo-wise. Mike suggested we do something a little different though. So, we started working on a more mid-temp song. The hook, riff, and melody changed so naturally. I equate it to ‘Pull Me Under’ back in the day where we’d just start playing, something would come out, and we’d be like, ‘Whoa, that’s cool’. There’s a serendipitous moment where it happens. Lyrically, it’s about how anxiety plagues people. It’s like there’s an invisible monster beating you. You don’t see it, but it’s haunting you all of the time,” explains guitarist John Petrucci.

A View From The Top Of The World can be pre-ordered in various configurations including a limited Deluxe Box incl. Gatefold 2LP (180g bright gold vinyl) with exclusive alternate cover, limited deluxe 2CD+Blu-ray Artbook with exclusive alternate cover, Zoetrope Slipmat, Beanie, Enamel Keychain, 8 x Artcards, Poster, Hand-Numbered Certificate of Authenticity in a Lift-off Lid Box.

The album is also available in a limited Deluxe 2CD+Blu-ray Artbook, Special Edition CD Digipak, Gatefold 180g 2LP+CD+LP-booklet. The Blu-ray contains a 5.1 surround sound mix with full album animations, plus ‘Digging For A Spark - A View From Inside DTHQ’, a specially filmed documentary that gives a glimpse behind the scenes of the band’s new home-base and the making of the new album.

The album is also available for pre-order digitally and fans that pre-order the digital version will receive an instant download of “The Alien” and "Invisible Monster".

A View From The Top Of The World was produced by John Petrucci, engineered and additional production by James “Jimmy T” Meslin and mixed/mastered by Andy Sneap and is available for pre-order here.

Dream Theater - comprised of James LaBrie, John Petrucci, Jordan Rudess, John Myung and Mike Mangini - was in the middle of a sold-out world tour in support of their last release Distance Over Time and the 20th anniversary of Scenes From A Memory when a Global Pandemic brought the world to a stop. The musicians found themselves at home with LaBrie in Canada and the rest of the group in the States. As fate would have it, they’d just finished construction on DTHQ (Dream Theater Headquarters) - a combination live recording studio, rehearsal space, control room, equipment storage, and creative hive. With LaBrie in Canada, he initially wrote with the band via ZOOM on a monitor in DTHQ. In March 2021, he flew down to New York, quarantined, and recorded his vocals face-to-face with Petrucci. The album ultimately threaded together lean and uncompromising hooks with tried-and-true technical proficiency.

“We just love to play our instruments,” observes Petrucci. “That never goes away. I love to be creative, write, and exercise that part of my mind. We’ve been able to do this for a long time, and we don’t take it for granted. Whenever we get together, we know we can’t disappoint ourselves or our fans, so we manage to try even harder.”

“We approach every album like it’s our first,” adds LaBrie. “It’s been such a great ride, but we’re not going to stop.”

A View From The Top Of The World tracklisting:

"The Alien" (9:32)

"Answering The Call" (7:35)

"Invisible Monster" (6:31)

"Sleeping Giant" (10:05)

"Transcending Time" (6:25)

"Awaken The Master" (9:47)

"A View From The Top Of The World" (20:24)

“The Alien” video:

Deluxe Box Set trailer:

A View From The Top Of The World DTHQ Interview (Part 1):

Dream Theater have revealed further touring plans, intending to traverse Europe in spring 2022, following their autumn/winter US trek. Special guests are yet to be announced.

The UK leg includes three arena shows in April 2022, in Belfast, Newcastle, and London. Tickets go on general sale on Friday, September 3 from all good box offices and online here. A number of pre-sales will kick off before that, including with SeeTickets, Ticketmaster, Gigantic, AXS, and Planet Rock.

More information on all dates, tickets for all upcoming shows, as well as VIP packages can be found here.

The Top Of The World Tour of North America kicks off on October 28 in Mesa, AZ and runs through December 14 where it concludes in St. Petersburg, FL. The tour will make stops in Seattle, WA; Chicago, IL; Washington, DC; New York, NY and Orlando, FL among others. Information on tickets for all upcoming shows as well as VIP packages can be found at dreamtheater.net.

(Photo - Rayon Richards)